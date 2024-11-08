Derry’s famous McLaughlin’s Hardware Store is ringing the till for the last time

A bona fide Derry institution will close its doors for good this month when the McLaughlin brothers ring the till for the last time at their famous William Street hardware store, writes Kevin Mullan.

The McLaughlin family have been trading on the main thoroughfare connecting the city centre and the Bogside for 111 years.

The current proprietors – brothers Seamus, Dessie and Liam – are now preparing to pull down the shutters of their beloved store at 40 to 44 William Street and enjoy a well-deserved retirement after confirming the sale of the building last month.

It will be a bittersweet moment for the siblings when they lock up for the last time. Between them they have devoted an unsurpassable 143 years of service to a business first established by their grandfather James McLaughlin back in 1913.

The end of an era. From left, Liam McLaughlin, Seamus McLaughlin, Dessie McLaughlin, Mary McLaughlin, Martin Johnston and Julie Dawson, outside the famous McLaughlin & Sons hardware store in William Street.

“It’ll be strange not having Christmas in the shop and it’s going to be strange not getting up and coming to William Street in the morning.

“Liam’s done it for 52 years. Dessie’s done it for 51 years and I’ve done it for 40 so it’s a lifetime. The staff have all been great. They are all here long term and the customers are our friends,” Seamus confides.

Dessie concurs: “There are people coming in and their eyes fill up with tears after being here that length of time. We’ve all had good customers and we are all proud to be part of the history of this great city.”

The McLaughlin story began when Seamus, Dessie and Liam’s grandfather James McLaughlin established a hardware store in William Street alongside his business partner Bobby O’Donnell back in 1913.

From left, Liam McLaughlin, Seamus McLaughlin, Dessie McLaughlin, Martin Johnston and Julie Dawson.

“‘McLaughlin and O’Donnell’ it was then. They were in partnership at the time,” explains Seamus.

“James was born in Derry. My great-grandfather [Hugh McLaughlin] was from Moville and my great-grandmother [Cathern Grant] was from Burnfoot. There was a big influx into Derry in the late 1800s coming in to work in the factories and the shirt factories.”

The first iteration of McLaughlin’s was at 75 William Street, up on the opposite side of the street to where the current premises stands and where the William Street Car Park is today.

The shop managed to survive the First World War and the revolutionary period, including a ‘night of terror’ in 1920 when many of the business premises on William Street were burned to the ground by British forces.

Some of the eclectic goods sold at the store down the years: typewriters, paraffin lamps and bone china.

But in the 1930s it was tumbled to make way for an extension to Riches’ Shirt Factory.

“That was all demolished in the 1930s because Riches’ built their big factory there. There was a wee apology when we had to move out. We moved down the street to 47 William Street,” says Seamus.

That apology will be familiar to customers of the shop where it has remained on display alongside a gallimaufry of old artefacts and memorabilia from McLaughlin’s storied past.

“The Management of Messrs. McLaughlin & McLaughlin, 47, William Street, Derry, wish to apologise to their customers and general public who had to go away unserved or had to wait on Saturday, 13th inst., owing to rush of business,” the notice reads, continuing, “We also take this opportunity of thanking all customers who gave us their support since we opened our new premises, and hope for a continuance of their patronage.”

The old McLaughlin & McLaughlin store as it once looked.

James traded at 47 William Street for a time but always had his eye on a store across the road.

By fateful coincidence the coveted premises had been a hardware shop from the 1880s and had originally been owned by another James McLaughlin – unrelated.

“There was hardware shop called James McLaughlin’s at 40-44 William Street. Exactly the same shop. It was owned by James McLaughlin who was no relation to us at all and then the Connellys took it over.

“My grandfather bought it in 1946. He was across the road and he always wanted this,” Seamus explains.

James died in May 1957 at which time the running of the store was taken over by his sons and daughters, including Seamus, Dessie and Liam’s late father Michael and their uncle Jim.

The shop was literally on the front line during the tumult of the Troubles and was damaged severely on several occasions. As you know, we were destroyed.

The store was destroyed during civil disturbances in 1969.

“Everything was destroyed but my father and my uncle Jim and their family, the sisters, they all worked in the shop at that stage. They kept going and kept building it up.

“My father Michael and I were chatting about it shortly before he died and I asked him how they kept going after all that. He said they had to, that it was all they knew.

“We had good customers and had to look after them and the customers looked after us as well. They were so loyal. Even up to the present time. They are coming in and wishing you well. Telling you wee stories about what it means to them.”

In Derry McLaughlin’s, of course, is much more than just a shop. It is part of the very fabric of that part of the city it has served for so long.

The key cutter and locksmith of choice for Derry and large swathes of Donegal, most people carry a bit of McLaughlin’s around with them in their pocket.

And be it pots and pans or paraffin lamps, nuts and bolts, tools, prams, holy pictures, fire grates, coal shuttles, typewriters or sundry other items, the store’s hard-wearing goods and quality houseware is the stuff of legend.

“There was always a thing about quality, about people coming in and getting good quality, be that the houseware, getting nice saucepans and that, it was always about the quality. They knew that if they came in here the quality would be good. You hear stories of the same pot being in the family for 50 years,” says Seamus.

As Derry comes to terms with the shop’s imminent closure there has been a run on what’s left.

“Stock has gone out very, very quickly because we’ve a lot of customers coming in to get their fire grate before we close up!

“There are some nice stories about people who might have bought a cooking pot 40 years ago and now their grandchildren are using it for curry. It used to be for soup, now it’s for curry!

“People are coming in and telling wee stories about how their mother had a book in the shop and a young fella was getting a wee start as a bricklayer but he had no tools.

“He would come into my father and say, ‘Look, Michael, I can get a job on Monday, as an apprentice bricklayer, can I get a trowel?’

“My father would have said, ‘Aye, put it on your mother’s book and that’s fine’. He got the trowel, the pins and the level and everything he needed to start that Monday and came in and paid it off every week,” says Seamus.

Julie Dawson has been working in McLaughlin’s for over 20 years and epitomises the store’s ethos of customer care. She’ll be sad to see it go.

“It’s been a big part of my life. My customers have been amazing and they are my friends too. When they walk in through that door you enjoy a bit of banter.

“You know what they are looking for because you have looked after them for so long. You know exactly what kind of teapot they want or what kind of saucepan they want.”

Julie says McLaughlin’s would not have thrived the way it had without the loyalty of the people of Derry.

“That’s how the community worked and how a shop like this worked and existed. You didn’t have one without the other.”

Dessie says it will be a strange not having Christmas at the store but still he is looking forward to retirement and taking it easy for now.

“We’ve Christmas around the corner so we’ll see how that pans out and then in the New Year I’ll figure out what I’m going to do!” he jokes.

Seamus reflects how McLaughlin is one of the few survivors of an era when William Street catered for every need from the cradle to the grave.

“William Street, we used to say, had everything from when you were born to when you died.

“You had Anne Ferguson’s baby shop. You had Bradley and McLaughlin’s undertakers and you had everything else in between. You had the butcher’s, the hardware shop, Jack O’Donnell, the chemist, and Studio 39 was Paddy Hegarty, the photographer’s.

“Paddy would take your photo at your wedding. You wouldn’t have to go anywhere else!”

It was the values instilled in the brothers McLaughlin by their forebears, however, which made sure the store flourished for more than a century.

“My father and my uncle Jim were good mentors. They would have told you over the years that you speak to your customers, you have a lot of respect for your customers because they are the people who keep you in business. That’s what they taught us over the years.”

McLaughlin’s will pull down the shutters before the end of this month.

However, keys cut in the store will jangle in the pockets of Derry folk for a good while yet, and heirlooms acquired in the distinguished William Street premises decades ago will continue to be passed down to the upcoming generations for many years hence.