Derry's fan pics from the FAI Cup Final

Here’s some pictures sent in by ‘Journal’ readers. See anyone you know?
1. Fan pictures from the FAI Cup Final
Ailbhe enjoying her day out.
Photo: none
2. Fan pictures from the FAI Cup Final
Lorcán, Rory and Daithí Duffy at the Aviva with Jordan McEneff.
Photo: none
3. Fan pictures from the FAI Cup Final
Fans enjoying the electric atmosphere in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 13 for the FAI Cup Final.
Photo: none
4. Fan pictures from the FAI Cup Final
Fans enjoying the electric atmosphere in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 13 for the FAI Cup Final.
Photo: none