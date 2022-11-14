News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Aya & Freya ready to go and watch the Derry match at the bowling alley

Derry's fan pics from the FAI Cup Final

Thousands of Derry City fans flocked to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Sunday to see Derry win the FAI Cup Final.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
5 minutes ago

Here’s some pictures sent in by ‘Journal’ readers. See anyone you know?

1. Fan pictures from the FAI Cup Final

Ailbhe enjoying her day out.

Photo: none

Photo Sales

2. Fan pictures from the FAI Cup Final

Lorcán, Rory and Daithí Duffy at the Aviva with Jordan McEneff.

Photo: none

Photo Sales

3. Fan pictures from the FAI Cup Final

Fans enjoying the electric atmosphere in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 13 for the FAI Cup Final.

Photo: none

Photo Sales

4. Fan pictures from the FAI Cup Final

Fans enjoying the electric atmosphere in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 13 for the FAI Cup Final.

Photo: none

Photo Sales
DerryDerry City
Next Page
Page 1 of 5