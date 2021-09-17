Derry’s first ‘Death Positive Library’ is launched

Members of Compassionate Communities pictured in the Central Library Foyle Street, on Thursday morning last, donating books on death, dying, grief and bereavement to help educate and improve public understanding of death and dying. From left are Sharon Williams, Mayor Alderman Graham Warke, Donal Henderson, Kathleen Bradley, Margaret Rowlandson, Carol Devine, manager Central Library and Caroline Anderson.Photo: George Sweeney. DER2137GS – 024

The new initiative gives local people access to books on death, dying and grief and will enable them to explore ideas and thoughts on the subject from a range of different perspectives.

A Death Positive Library provides a range of innovative activities that appeal to communities, aimed at removing the barriers of talking about death and dying. The first activity to launch the death positive library is a dedicated book shelf. Other initiatives include Dying to Talk Cafés and the Healthy End-of-Life Training Programme.

Compassionate Communities NW works to open the conversation and encourages people to talk about what matters to them at end of life.

Sharon Williams, Project Facilitator, explained how the Death Positive Library will help to start challenging attitudes on death and dying.

“Over the years death has become over-medicalised. As a result, we have become disenfranchised from matters relating to end of life, with death and dying becoming taboo subjects. And yet a person who is dying spends only 5% with healthcare professionals and 95% with family and friends. It is important that we re-engage with end of life through reading and talking about it. The books in the library educate us on the process of dying, how we can plan for death and how we can adjust to a new life after the loss of someone close.

“Knowledge and understanding empowers us to be more compassionate and give us confidence to offer support and take control of our death.”

Compassionate Communities NW hopes that the first Death Positive Library in Derry will be embraced by other libraries and that people will become more invested in understanding death and dying.

“Derry and Strabane Mayor Alderman Graham Warke said he was ‘delighted to attend the launch of the City’s first Death Positive Library which, he believes ‘can be an important resource in allowing people to consider and understand the impact of death and dying.

“Although it is something that will affect all of us in our lives at some point, it is a topic that many of us are not comfortable thinking or talking about so I am pleased that the library will offer a comfortable space for people to explore it.

“I hope that the books will offer insight and education on the topic to those who access them and will help people adjust and cope when death and dying affects their lives.”