The fair, organised by Compassionate Communities NW, will be the first of its kind in the North West and will take place in the main hall of the Guildhall, this Saturday, November 10, between 12 and 4pm.

The event will showcase a host of organisations and services that work within the death and bereavement areas.

The fair will have information stalls that cover the different elements of end of life and funeral planning. It will be held in the Guildhall, and aims to cater to the wide range of decisions and choices that are involved in planning a funeral: administration, ceremony, legacy, bereavement, etc. From flowers to finances, the fair is hoping to answer all your funeral planning questions.

The organisations and services attending on the day and supporting the fair are as follows: Friends of Derry City Cemetery; Eternity Cards.com; Harley Funeral Services Ltd; Cruse Bereavement Care; Organ Donation; Foyle Hospice; Lynch’s Flowers; Natural Burial Ground NI Campaign; Healing Hearts; NI Humanists; Advice North West. Carr Family Funeral Directors; Derry City and Strabane Council; HSC and Compassionate Communities NI.

kathleen Bradley, Compassionate Communities North West, told the Journal that while the event may seem unusual to some, it is one that needs to be held.

We wanted to hold this event in order to make funeral planning more accessible and to try and make people see it as, not necessarily an activity that is in reaction to a death, but something we can plan ahead for.

"It is also to promote end of life as part of life and something we can plan for and think about and to encourage healthy death preparedness. No matter what age you are, none of us know what is happening next week and we’re hoping that, even if people are thinking to themselves: ‘What is this?’ they’ll come in and open up that conversation.”

