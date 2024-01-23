The patronage honours Johnny’s roots and heritage as a proud Derryman and reflects his belief in using the arts to bring communities together. Johnny McDaid said: “Whether it’s literature, music, drama, comedy, dance or theatre, Derry has a rich history of art and artists. The Arts have always been the connective tissue that brings people together in our city. I am so proud to be from Derry and I am proud to be the patron of the Millennium Forum. I have always been impressed with the incredible work the Millennium Forum does to bring extraordinary performances and acts to Derry in what is truly a global cultural space. I look forward to collaborating with this amazing team and to the many exciting ventures in the future, as they approach their 25th Anniversary in a few years’ time.”