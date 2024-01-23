Derry's Forum announces Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid as new patron
The patronage honours Johnny’s roots and heritage as a proud Derryman and reflects his belief in using the arts to bring communities together. Johnny McDaid said: “Whether it’s literature, music, drama, comedy, dance or theatre, Derry has a rich history of art and artists. The Arts have always been the connective tissue that brings people together in our city. I am so proud to be from Derry and I am proud to be the patron of the Millennium Forum. I have always been impressed with the incredible work the Millennium Forum does to bring extraordinary performances and acts to Derry in what is truly a global cultural space. I look forward to collaborating with this amazing team and to the many exciting ventures in the future, as they approach their 25th Anniversary in a few years’ time.”
David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum added: “I wish to thank Johnny for his support and warmly welcome him as patron. He is an exceptional world class artist whose music has influenced millions. His representation and dedication to what we do here at the Forum will bring much needed recognition and support for our venue and city, particularly during these challenging times. We look forward to working with Johnny in securing our shared goals and aspirations for our city to be recognised globally for its contribution to arts and culture.”
For more information on the Millennium Forum, visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk