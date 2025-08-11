Derry’s Foyle Pride Festival returns with the theme ‘Existence is Resistance’

Foyle Pride has released its 10-day programme with the theme of ‘Existence is Resistance,’ which organisers described as a ‘message of defiance, pride, and unwavering support for the trans community’.

This year's Foyle Pride organisers said it was focusing on solidarity with the trans community. A trans flag will be hoisted above Free Derry Corner ahead of the festival’s official launch. At the launch event on August 14, awards will be presented to members of the community, who organisers said will be recognised for their efforts and achievements, including a new award dedicated to the late Nell McCafferty: the Nell McCafferty Award for Uplifting LGBTQIA+ Voices.

The Football Vs Homophobia a five-a-side tournament kicks off on August 13 in the Brandywell Stadium at 5.30pm, returning for its 10th year. The tournament aims to celebrate diversity and tackle discrimination in sport. It is open to all genders, skill levels, and communities.

Organisers for Foyle Pride said that the theme ‘Existence is Resistance’ has also been reflected in the festival’s new initiative launching this year: a series of ‘gender affirming workshops’ running biweekly from August till November, funded by the National Lottery. These workshops begin during the festival with the ‘GRC Club’ and Vocal Coaching.

The 2024 Foyle Pride Parade on Craigavon Bridge. Photo: George Sweeney

Foyle Pride added that the free workshops are aimed at trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people in order to help them access different forms of ‘gender-affirming care and to encourage connections within the community’.

Pride Monologues takes place in Culturlann Ui Chanain on Wednesday, August 20, at 7:30 pm, with all performances accompanied by a BSL interpreter. Produced by Sole Purpose Productions’ Patricia Byrne and hosted by Mel Bradley, organisers said that this event will feature a diverse mix of monologues by local LGBTQIA+ writers and performers of all levels – some well-known and others new to the stage.

The Foyle Pride Festival will culminate in the annual parade on Saturday, August 23, leaving the North-West Transport Hub at 2 pm. It will conclude in Guildhall Square, where the celebrations will continue with live music, a family fun area, and stalls. The main stage will be hosted by drag artist Demi DéTourné and featuring performances from Renegade Zoo, Cheryl-Ann, and Tramp.

You can check out the full programme at foylepride.com