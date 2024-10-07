Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“I’m worried about Christmas,” says Lee Mason, owner of Cool Discs after losing 40% of his business on Fridays and Saturdays since Foyle Street infrastructure works commenced.

NI Water has been working on the water and sewage system on Foyle Street since August 12 and it is scheduled to finish in August 2025. The work closed the street to motorists but NI Water stressed that the street would be open to pedestrians.

Although the city centre street remains open, some local vendors have said it has impacted their business.

Lee Mason, owner of Cool Discs, has said he has lost 40% of his business on Fridays and Saturdays.

NI water work on Foyle Street.

Lee Mason said: “We have noticed a gradual decline, especially on Friday and Saturday. It hasn't affected our regular customers. We are losing trade because people on the other side of the street can't see where we are.”

He believes that with the road being closed, people are no longer travelling by foot to the street to the same extent.

“I think people in general, people with cars are just avoiding the area ‘cause they can't get parked.”

“You can see that the street is just not busy. It could be different for the other businesses, I can only speak on my behalf," said Lee.

Doherty's Bakery on Foyle Street.

Lee Mason criticised NI Water’s communication. He said: “They could be doing a lot better in my opinion.”

Despite the 40% loss of revenue, Lee still recognises that the work is ‘essential’ but pointed out that he is still paying the same rates for a city centre location.

The Cool Discs owner said: “Rates have stayed the same, we are not getting what I pay my rates for.

“The Council have not been in touch, they have never approached us. I reached out to certain political parties. Mark Durkan is doing a good job at the moment, he's fighting our corner and trying to get our rates reduced, which I think we are absolutely entitled to.

Northern Ireland Water working on Foyle Street.

“I’m worried about Christmas.”

Siobhan Kyle is the owner of the cafe, Cappuccinos on Foyle street.

She noticed that the street was quieter. Siobhan Kyle said: “I think the street is a bit quiet. A definite lack of footfall on the street. We would have had people come in for a cup of tea while they waited on the bus but we don't get that so much now.”

Although Siobhan has noticed a lack of footfall, regulars are still coming. “We have a lot of regular customers who are still making their way here. We haven't felt it because of our regular customers, we have been here nearly 30 years.”

Cappuccinos on Foyle Street.

NI Water responded to the local business owners’ comments.

An NI Water spokesperson said: “NI Water’s project team has been liaising with Foyle Street businesses and other stakeholders in the area throughout the planning of this extensive project and has implemented special measures to ensure deliveries and other day-to-day operations on Foyle Street can be maintained. In addition, designated taxi bays are in place and pedestrian access along Foyle Street remains unaffected.

“Information regarding NI Water’s plans for the Foyle Street upgrade has been communicated via information events; press releases; social media posts; signage and letters to businesses. A dedicated liaison officer has also been assigned to the project who is in regular contact with businesses throughout the construction work. NI Water and our project team are currently liaising with local businesses regarding bespoke artwork for the construction hoardings in an effort to visually enhance the area.”

Continuing, they said: “In advance of any work getting underway, Foyle Street Car Park was reconfigured as a temporary bus area to ensure bus services on Foyle Street could be accommodated during the pipelaying work. Information regarding buses has been issued by Translink and signage on the temporary bus arrangements has been erected in the area.

“Through the accommodation of bus services within Foyle Street Car Park, maintaining pedestrian access as well as access to local taxi services, we hope that members of the public will continue to support local businesses on Foyle Street as this essential NI Water work is carried out.

“NI Water would like to thank all stakeholders who have helped progress this much-needed scheme and thank local businesses and the public for their patience and cooperation while work is ongoing. We will continue to liaise with the business community on Foyle Street going forward and will endeavour to deliver the improvements in a sensitive and timely way.”

There are numerous businesses operating along Foyle Street in Derry city centre.

In September, SDLP MLA Mark Durkan asked Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald if "she will allow businesses in Foyle Street, Derry, to benefit from a reduction in their Rates bill due to the prolonged closure of the street to facilitate major works by NI Water.”

Ms. Archibald replied: “An application from an affected ratepayer of Foyle Street has been received by the District Valuer, who is considering if a temporary allowance is warranted.

"The rating system here does not provide automatic relief in circumstances of public realm or infrastructure works. Each instance is assessed on its own merits considering the impact of works on the Net Annual Value (NAV) of the property.

“The outcome of the application, and any others received, will inform if a wider review is needed of similarly affected property in Foyle Street.”