Derry's Foyleside and Bentley Group announced as winners at the NI Social Media Awards

This year's NI Social Media Awards saw strong representation from Derry, with two local businesses, The Bentley Group and Foyleside, receiving top honours.

Among the winners of the NI Social Media Awards were two Derry-based businesses: The Bentley Group, which won Best Use of Social Media: Hospitality and Tourism, and Foyleside, which took home the award for Best Use of Social Media: Retail.

The NI Social Media Awards said that this year’s competition was “fiercer than ever,” with 842 submissions received across all categories and 123,488 votes for the influencer categories via Belfast Live. Some categories saw over 70 entries.

Organisers of the awards said: “Narrowing it down to just five or eight finalists per category was no easy task, and we are truly impressed by the exceptional quality and creativity showcased. Thank you to everyone who took part—the competition was incredibly tough.”

Following the awards ceremony, Rayna Jacinta, Marketing Manager at Foyleside, shared her thoughts on her social media, she said: “It is an absolute dream come true to take home a win from the NI Social Media Awards last night: Best use of Social Media in Retail across Northern Ireland. I don’t think that has actually sunk in yet!

“To be a finalist alone in six categories this year alongside some of the most inspiring brands and creatives in the industry was already more than I could’ve imagined.

“For a girl who graduated as a secondary school teacher and was headhunted for marketing, she’s doing alright.

“Although none of this would be possible without my incredible Foyleside family who make the magic (and the madness…) happen. This win is for all of us."

Collecting the award for Best Use of Social Media: Retail, was Nathan Edgar, Digital & Marketing Manager at The Bentley Group.

On winning the award he said: “We were absolutely delighted to pick up the award for Best Use of Social Media in Hospitality and Tourism. It’s a real testament to the graft the whole team puts in to keep our restaurants and bars in the public eye day in and day out. It felt surreal to be in among some of the biggest creative names and industry brands – we honestly couldn’t believe it when our name got called out. It was amazing to see Derry represented so well throughout the awards show.”