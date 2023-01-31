‘Friends of Rescue’ has, this week alone, opened its doors to 11 animals, who were at the risk of euthanasia if a rescue space wasn’t found.

They have now had to close their doors temporarily.

Writing on the ‘Friends of Rescue’ Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “This is the worst January we have ever experienced. We are absolutely bursting at the seams and because of this our vet bills are literally causing us sleepless nights

Chelsea, Patsy and Stuart, were just some of the animals cared for by Derry's Friends of Rescue last year.

“This week alone we have opened our doors to 11 animals, all at risk of euthanasia if a rescue space wasn't found. We have 2 surgeries per day all week this week. It’s soul destroying, worrying and we just don’t know what to do anymore

“One thing we have to do for the importance of our future, is close our doors temporarily to anyone that may need us (rehoming will continue). We just can’t, we can’t help anyone else until we get on top of the current animals vet bills. We hate typing this or even saying the words but so many rescues sink under the pressure of veterinary costs and volumes of animals and we are nearly there so occasionally we have to call time before it’s too late.”

They continued: “We really wish people understood the impact this was having on our teams mental health, it really is such a rough place to be within our throwaway society and it’s constant. On 4th January we sent out 12 surrender forms…..in 1 day.”

The rescue team pleaded for help with their bills and said every donation is gratefully received.

“Please we are asking you, if you can help we would be so grateful, even £1 it makes such a difference to us taking away that financial strain and leaves it much easier to concentrate on caring for the animals.”

There are a few different ways to donate:

Directly to their vets Vets4Pets Crescent Link in person or via phone 028 7131 4420

Remember to select "Friends and Family" option to avoid PayPal fees

GoFundMe fundraiser : https://gofund.me/30e15bf0