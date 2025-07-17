Derry's Galliagh Community Response set to host community carnival and big cinema night
Galliagh's Community Carnival is scheduled for August 10. Organisers have planned a day filled with activities, including carnival games, amusements, face painting, balloon modelling, a bouncy castle, candy trucks, and live music. More attractions will be revealed on the day.
The community carnival can be found on Fairview road from 2pm.
You can catch a movie during Galliagh’s Big Cinema Night on August 14. Organisers have given the community the choice in the film through their Facebook page voting poll; the film selection is to be confirmed.
Organisers have asked those wishing to vote for the film to be screened to check their social media for updates.
Moviegoers are asked to bring their own seating, such as chairs, bean bags, or folding tables, for the film which will be shown on a 28ft screen.
Popcorn, slushies, and other sweet treats will be available on site.
The movie of choice will be shown at 9pm.
