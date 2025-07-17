Derry's Galliagh Community Response set to host community carnival and big cinema night

Two fun days in August have been announced by Galliagh Community Response to get you and the kids out of the house.

Galliagh's Community Carnival is scheduled for August 10. Organisers have planned a day filled with activities, including carnival games, amusements, face painting, balloon modelling, a bouncy castle, candy trucks, and live music. More attractions will be revealed on the day.

The community carnival can be found on Fairview road from 2pm.

You can catch a movie during Galliagh’s Big Cinema Night on August 14. Organisers have given the community the choice in the film through their Facebook page voting poll; the film selection is to be confirmed.

The ‘magnificent eleven’ ready for action at the recent Galliagh Community Fun weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 089

Organisers have asked those wishing to vote for the film to be screened to check their social media for updates.

Moviegoers are asked to bring their own seating, such as chairs, bean bags, or folding tables, for the film which will be shown on a 28ft screen.

Popcorn, slushies, and other sweet treats will be available on site.

The movie of choice will be shown at 9pm.

Keep an eye on Galliagh Community Response’s social media for more information. https://www.facebook.com/GalliaghCommunityresponse