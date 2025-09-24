Great food and culture from Derry is to feature in a brand new RTÉ One series hosted by award-winning chef Neven Maguire.

Neven's Ulster Food Tour sees Neven meeting food producers, chefs and bakers, as he visits cafes, restaurants and castles enjoying some of the delicious flavours Ulster has to offer, and meeting some of the people who are putting Ulster's food culture on the map.

Episode Four, broadcast on Wednesday, September 24 will feature Limitless Adventure and Artis, Derry.

Limitless Adventure Centre in Derry presents Neven with a challenge as he completes a hovercraft time trial obstacle course, before winding down his day of food and activities at Artis in Derry City. Here, Head Chef Phelim O'Hagan prepares a tasting menu featuring seasonal and locally sourced ingredients as Neven enjoys a fine dining experience.

Phelim O'Hagan ad Neven Maguire at Artis in Derry.

The episode also sees him visit Glenarm Castle & Gardens, Carrick a Rede Rope Bridge, Dunluce Castle (with Mark Rodgers)

and Morelli's Portrush.

Episode five, on Wednesday, October 1, will feature Brioghter Gold Rapeseed and Bishops Gate Hotel, both in Derry, as well as Baronscourt Estate, The Abingdon Collection, OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory

and Sperrin View Glamping.

And as Neven's MacNean House & Restaurant in Cavan was awarded Best Restaurant in Ulster 2025, the popular chef, who also received the Outstanding Achievement Award recognising his contribution to Irish food and hospitality, is delighted to present the first RTÉ food series filmed solely in Ulster:

"I was so excited to get back on the road for another food adventure, and this time I explored closer to home. Just around the corner is the border so I know Ulster a little but I've never really explored it. I'm so pleased to dedicate a food series to Ulster for the first time.

"I learned so much and met some amazing people and enjoyed some great activities. What excites me is the prospect for food in the future, and here in Ulster we have some of the best produce in the world.

"The people were so friendly and kind, and they're proud of what they do and where they come from. That's what makes it so special and unique. It's an exciting time for food and travel in Ireland, especially in Ulster, and I think the best is yet to come".

Fiona Cunningham (ROI Market Manager) from Tourism NI said "Food and drink experiences continue to be a major motivator for visitors choosing Northern Ireland for a short break or holiday, accounting for over 35% of visitor spend- around £420m to the tourism economy. This new series speaks to and visits a wide range of these food and drink experiences which are only an example of what we have to offer visitors.

“With vibrant festivals, great value restaurants, a growing number of distilleries and craft breweries, there has never been a better time to visit Northern Ireland".

At the end of each episode Neven cooks something special back home in Blacklion, inspired by the produce he enjoys on his journey.