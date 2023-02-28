Culmore Fort will be the focus of the £8,000 ‘viability’ grant secured under the Village Catalyst Programme by Culmore Community Partnership Limited.

A key element of the scheme is to identify old buildings that could be brought back into use for the benefit of the community.

Culmore Fort, as detailed by the O’Doherty Heritage Group, was originally a garrison fort used by the English army during the period of the O'Doherty Rebellion over 400 years ago.

Culmore Fort in Derry. (Google)

It is understood the current fort was built on the same site on the banks of the River Foyle in the 1800s.

Grants have been allocated to various projects including Co Antrim – Bushmills; Co Tyrone – Caledon, Fintona and Donaghmore; Co Derry – Culmore; Co Down – Cloughey and Co Armagh - Kilmore among others.

Plans for community use by the 10 successful applicants include delivering mental health support for young people, a hub for community groups, affordable housing, a youth club, tourist facilities, training space, counselling services and childcare provision.

The Village Catalyst Programme is a partnership between Department for Communities (DfC), Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), The Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF) and The Housing Executive.

Funding is open to charities, social enterprise and other not for profit groups in rural villages with a population under 5,000. To be eligible the building must be listed or within a conservation area.

Three stages of funding have been open to applications over the last year – viability grants of up to £10,000, project development grants of up to £20,000 and delivery grants of up to £200,000. While budgets for the coming year have not yet been established, applications for delivery grants would be welcome. Both the viability and project development grants are administered by The Architectural Heritage Fund while Department for Communities administers the delivery grant.

Iain Greenway, Director of Department for Communities Historic Environment Division, said: “I look forward to seeing the projects supported this year coming to fruition and delivering for their communities."

Matthew McKeague, Chief Executive Officer of The Architectural Heritage Fund, said: “We are very pleased to be involved with the ambitious Village Catalyst programme. The 10 fantastic projects that have recently secured funding will help to breathe new life back into rural villages across Northern Ireland, as well as deliver significant heritage and social impact within their respective communities.”

Welcoming the funding, SDLP Ballyarnett representative Catherine McDaid said: “Schemes like this are really important to tackle dereliction and preserve heritage, but also to bring new economic benefits. We should do everything possible to preserve our local heritage so it can be viewed and enjoyed for generations to come.”

Local SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin added: “This funding is a very welcome announcement today for Culmore. I am pleased that Culmore Fort has been a successful recipient of this funding and look forward to seeing it being put to use.”

