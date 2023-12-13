Derry's Inner City Trust gets share of £5m funding for heritage restoration

Derry is to benefit from a share of a new £5 million fund empowering communities to breathe new life into their disused and at-risk historic buildings.

The stunning, restored interior of Bishop's Gate Hotel.

The money is being awarded to Derry regeneration charity Inner City Trust, which works to drive physical, economic and social regeneration and who have significant experience in developing historical buildings including the award-winning Bishops Gate Hotel.

The funding is being awarded as part of a new partnership between the National Lottery Heritage Fund and charity the Architectural Heritage Fund. It follows the success of a pilot programme which supported seven social enterprises and charities in England to repair, restore and reuse at-risk high street and town centre buildings in their local areas. Among the 12 recipients of the new funding, the Inner City Trust is the only one in Northern Ireland.

Along with 11 other Development Trusts, Inner City Trust will receive a package of funding to help it scale up its operations to acquire and redevelop a pipeline of local historic buildings.

Helen Quigley from Inner City Trust. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 07.12.18

It can also apply for grants to support early project development, and will be given guidance from consultants and mentors to develop its skills and knowledge alongside peer-to-peer support to expand their reach and influence.

Helen Quigley from Inner City Trust welcomed the announcement and said: “The synergy created between Architectural Heritage Fund funding with the Professional Support and the Inner City Trust will result in creating a more impactful outcome on the historical listed buildings within the City’s Conservation Area”.

Arts & Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: "I am delighted that this new partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund will take the scheme nationwide, making a difference to people and communities across the UK.“I look forward to seeing how these 12 new projects develop and the difference they make to people's lives – now and long into the future."

Matthew Mckeague, Chief Executive of the Architectural Heritage Fund, said: “Heritage has a lot to offer the future of the UK’s places and people. Bringing old buildings back into productive use will protect our country’s rich architectural past while creating important new homes, workplaces and community and cultural venues. We’ve already seen the many benefits this work can bring to communities across the country, including through the success of our first Heritage Development Trusts across England.

“Our partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund is an important commitment to continuing this work in 12 more areas of the UK by giving more people the funding they need to work together to save and restore their most historic and at-risk local buildings. We’re very grateful to The Heritage Fund for this partnership, and to National Lottery players for making it possible.”

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “As the UK’s largest funder of heritage, we collaborate with organisations which share our vision for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future.