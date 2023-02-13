The Waterside man, who has built up an impressive reputation in just a few years, received the award at the recent Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2023 in Belfast.

Beside James Aiken Photography other local winners on the night at the Europa Hotel included Glam Hair and Beauty in Derry for Wedding Hair & Make Up Salon of the Year County Derry / Londonderry’, while ‘Wedding Entertainment of the Year County Derry / Londonderry’ went to Cheryl Ann from Derry.

Drenagh Estate, Limavady which was named ‘Wedding Venue of the Year County Derry / Londonderry’, while Wedding Florist of the Year for the north west went to Flowers By Ian in Strabane.

James Aiken of James Aiken photography, with Rebecca and Rory, one of the many happy couples he has photographed on their big day.

Speaking to the Journal after receiving his prestigious award, James said: “It’s very cool. I didn’t expect to get it but I did so I’m very happy. It still hasn’t really sunk in, I’m still a bit in shock about it."

Like the other winners, James (32) didn’t know he had won until his name was called out at the ceremony.

"I went out on my own in September past so this is a huge win for me. I was a musician right up until 2014 and then my wee girl was born and that sparked the interest to lift up a camera.

"Then in 2016 I started to shoot a wedding and really enjoyed. I was really scared that first time, I was out with another few boys at the start and then I went out on my own. It’s a huge amount of responsibility but the aftermath of them happy and saying so in the reviews afterwards, that is what it is all about for me.”

Stunning wedding day moments captured by award-winning James Aiken Photography.

Like many photographers and people working in the wider industry generally, the pandemic and associated restrictions were a challenging time, but the past year has seen the wedding sector becoming much busier.

“Everybody is flat out and there is enough there for everybody so it’s great to see.”

James paid tribute to the other local winners, including Glam, and said it was great for the town and region to see them being recognised.

James and some of the newly weds have previously shared some of his stunning wedding photography with the Journal.

Stunning wedding day moments captured by award-winning James Aiken Photography.

To check out James’ photography see the website: https://www.jamesaikenphotography.com/

Stunning wedding day moments captured by award-winning James Aiken Photography.

James Aiken with his award.

Wedding day photography by https://www.jamesaikenphotography.com/

