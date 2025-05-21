Derry actor Jamie-Lee O’Donnell has been announced as one of the cast for the new series ‘Leonard and Hungry Paul’.

Filming has officially begun on the new 6x30 series, which is produced by independent production company Subotica for the BBC.

The feel-good series - announced as part of the BBC Comedy Festival in Belfast - is currently filming in Dublin and is based on the award-winning, best-selling novel of the same name by Rónán Hession and adapted by writers Richie Conroy and Mark Hodkinson.

The show boasts top tier cast including Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World, ALIEN: EARTH), Laurie Kynaston (Fool Me Once, Sandman) and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls, Screw) and is directed by Andrew Chaplin.

The story follows two unique board-gaming friends meandering through leafy suburban life, charting a story about Judo, ancient Rome, first loves, and the expansion of the Universe.

The award winning director Andrew Chaplin (Alma’s Not Normal, Smoggie Queens) says about the show: “At a time when most shows involve dragons, detectives, or existential dread, Leonard and Hungry Paul takes a slower route - through kindness, the quiet gravity of small things, and the occasional game of backgammon. Proof that not all heroes shout - some just know when to stay quiet.”

The writer of the novel Rónán Hession says: "I am delighted to see Leonard and Hungry Paul being adapted for the screen. It's a real privilege as a writer to see my work being brought to life in a different creative form."

Eddie Doyle, Senior Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland, says: “This series promises something special and is full of charm and poignant moments that encapsulate ordinary life. With a stellar cast bringing this acclaimed novel to the screen, it will make an exciting addition to BBC Northern Ireland’s offering this year.”

Leonard and Hungry Paul is a Subotica production for BBC Northern Ireland in association with BBC Comedy, Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland and RTÉ, and in co-production with UK independent Avalon who will distribute internationally. Filming will continue throughout May in Ireland.

Executive Producers Tristan Orpen Lynch and Aoife O’Sullivan will oversee the show for Subotica, alongside in-house producer Natalie McAuley.

The series was commissioned by Eddie Doyle, Senior Head of Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland. Mary McKeagney and Emma Lawson are Commissioning Editors for the BBC, Adam Barth is Executive Producer for Avalon, Kate McColgan is Executive Producer for Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland and other Executive Producers include Wally Hall, David Harari, Morwin Schmookler, Ross Boucher.