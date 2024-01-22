Derry's Jason Smyth dazzles with 'stunning' routine on RTE's Dancing With the Stars

Derry paralympian Jason Smyth put his best foot forward to wow judges and audiences once again at the weekend emerging high up on the leaders board with dancing partner Karen in Dancing With the Stars on RTE.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The World Champion and gold medal-winning sprinter and Karen Byrne scored an impressive 24 points from the judges.

Jason was the final celebrity to take to the dancefloor at the weekend and the couple danced a Classic Ballroom to ‘Show Me What I'm Looking For’ by Carolina Liar.

And the judges were full of praise for the duo.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paralympic Champion Jason Smyth with his partner Karen Byrne during Dancing with the Stars. Pic :Kyran O’Brien /kobpix

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loraine said: "You work so well together... what a stunning superb lift! I thought it was exquisite."

Arthur said: "It was so powerful of you to let the whole country see what you see... it was so moving and emotional. You told me a story... you poured your heart out on the dancefloor tonight and I salute you for that."

Brian said: "That for me was one of the most special moments from all seven seasons of Dancing With The Stars… for you to be brave enough to show us the world as you see it. Your ‘can do’ attitude impressed me. That is by far your best dance so far."

Rory Cowan became the first celebrity to be eliminated from series 7 of the hit series at the weekend.

Paralympic Champion Jason Smyth with his partner Karen Byrne during Dancing with the Stars. Pic :Kyran O’Brien /kobpix

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory and his pro partner Jillian Bromwich had the lowest number of votes combined from the first three episodes.

During the show, viewers enjoyed another evening of dazzling entertainment as all 11 celebrities and their professional partners took to the dancefloor.

The pro dancers also had an 80s inspired treat in store with their performance to Club Tropicana by Wham!

Opening the show was radio and television presenter Laura Fox and her partner Denys Samson as they danced a Paso Doble to Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood by Santa Esmeralda. They scored 23 from the judges.

Paralympian Champion Jason Smyth with his partner Karen Byrne during Dancing with the Stars. Pic : Kyran O’Brien /kobpix

Jockey Davy Russell was back with his partner Kylee Vincent, who was ill last week, and they danced a Samba to Iko Iko (My Bestie) Justin Wellington featuring Small Jam Break, scoring 12 from the judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third couple to dance were singer David Whelan and his partner Salome Chachua. They danced a Viennese Waltz to Good by John Legend, scoring 24 from the judges.

The fifth celebrity to perform was former Miss World Rosanna Davison and her pro partner Stephen Vincent. Their Quickstep was danced to Things by Robbie Williams and Jane Horrocks, scoring 20 from the judges.

Former newsreader Eileen Dunne partnered with Robert Rowiński, and they took to the dancefloor with a Waltz to Try to Remember Liza Minnelli, scoring 17, while presenter Katja Mia and her pro partner Ervinas Merfeldas performed a Cha Cha Cha to Cuff It by Beyoncé, and jointly topped the board scoring 24.

They were joined at the top by social media star Miriam Mullins and her partner Montel Hewson. Their Foxtrot was danced to Heaven by Niall Horan, scoring 20 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninth to dance, actor Shane Quigley Murphy showcased his skills as he danced a Jive with his partner Laura Nolan to All of These Nights by Tom Grennan, scoring 24.