Derry's Life Cycles launches fundraising campaign for bike storage container

Monica Downey, founder of Life Cycles

The campaign, Support Cycle Training, aims to raise £4,000 to ensure the sustainability of their community cycling programs. Founded by Monica Downey, the initiative focuses on promoting environmental sustainability, reducing waste, and providing accessible cycling opportunities.

Life Cycles have been storing cycling training bikes at Ebrington Square, in four different locations, for over 10 years, relocating from one empty building to another but now the space is fully let. This campaign will secure a dedicated container that not only guarantees the safety of their gear but also offers a more convenient one-stop-shop for bike storage and training.

Ebrington Square has allocated a space beside the toilets and the car park but Life Cycles needs help to pay for the container.

Monica Downey, Founder of Life Cycles, said: "We want to ensure our training continues to empower people in our community through cycling. This container will help us create a stable home for our bicycles, where everyone can easily access our training programs."

During COVID, when bicycles were in high demand and short supply, Monica was unable to offer cycle training and started fixing up bikes. In just over two years, Life Cycles has gone from Monica’s garage to refurbishing over 1000 bikes and diverting more than 2,000 bikes from landfill through the bike drop off point at Pennyburn Recycling Centre.

Based at the train station since August 2022, many people already know Life Cycles from their work refurbishing bikes as well as offering cycle training.