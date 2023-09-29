Hosted by Jo Brand, the Funny Women Awards showcase the ‘best and brightest’ of comedy talent across stage, screen, and page.

Serena said: "I am honoured to have won this award from Funny Women, a community set up by Lynne Parker that’s been going for 20 years and given female comics like Kathryn Ryan, Sara Pascoe, Sarah Millican and many more incredible women their big break in comedy. I’m absolutely blown away by the support from my followers local and all around the world, because ultimately it’s because of them that I won this award. I’m really excited about the future and getting to spend some time with Funny Women matron, Jo Brand and many other women in comedy from around the UK and Ireland.”