Derry's 'Mammy Banter' wins Funny Women Award

Serena Terry has won the Content Creator Award at the Funny Women Awards in London on Thursday evening.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
Serena Terry has been awarded a Funny Women Award

Hosted by Jo Brand, the Funny Women Awards showcase the ‘best and brightest’ of comedy talent across stage, screen, and page.

Serena said: "I am honoured to have won this award from Funny Women, a community set up by Lynne Parker that’s been going for 20 years and given female comics like Kathryn Ryan, Sara Pascoe, Sarah Millican and many more incredible women their big break in comedy. I’m absolutely blown away by the support from my followers local and all around the world, because ultimately it’s because of them that I won this award. I’m really excited about the future and getting to spend some time with Funny Women matron, Jo Brand and many other women in comedy from around the UK and Ireland.”

Serena has won £500, a custom Tatty Devine trophy necklace, one hour studio time with photographer Steve Ullathorne, support and mentorship from Funny Women, our community and industry partners.

