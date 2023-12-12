Derry's Mark Durkan receives Honorary Degree alongside Jamie Dornan at Queens University

Former SDLP Leader and deputy First Minster Mark Durkan has been awarded a Doctorate for distinction in Public Service from Queens University in Belfast.

The honour was conferred on the veteran Derry politician at a special ceremony in Belfast on Monday, where he shared the stage with among others Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan and former General Secretary and National Chairperson of Sinn Féin, Tom Hartley.

Mr Durkan was hailed as a ‘key architect’ of the Good Friday Agreement, and his doctorate was conferred a few months on from Queen’s hosting an event to mark 25 years since that Agreement.

Mr Durkan was Foyle MP from 2005 to 2017, having topped the poll in Derry three times and was to become a towering figure in politics in the north at a pivotal period in history.

Actor Jamie Dornan (left) and former political leader Mark Durkan.

After the Good Friday Agreement Mr Durkan was elected to the new Assembly where he served as Minister of Finance and Personnel in the first Executive.

He later became deputy First Minister from November 2001 to October 2002, and took over as SDLP Leader from John Hume from October 2001 to May 2010.

Mr Durkan was honoured alongside Belfast-born conflict resolution specialist, Quintin Oliver who developed the ‘YES Campaign’ during the Good Friday Agreement campaign.

Also recognised for his contribution to the peace process, Tom Hartley receives a Doctorate for services to the local community. Mr Hartley was elected to Belfast City Council where he served as a councillor for over 20 years, and as Lord Mayor in 2008/09.

Mark Durkan was awarded a Doctorate of Queen's University for distinction in Public Service.

Meanwhile Northern Ireland actor and former model Jamie Dornan was honoured at the graduation ceremony with a Doctorate for distinction in the arts. Speaking at the ceremony, Jamie said: "It's a huge honour. My dad went to this University, there are pictures in my house of my dad wearing a similar robe. I'm very proud to be involved in this great University."

Also honoured were Marie Lacey, Founder and Director of Belfast Community Gospel Choir (BCGC), Bernadette Collins, who has been involved in Formula One racing since her undergraduate years at Queen’s, former NI Chamber chief executive Ann McGregor, Lord Kakkar, who received a Doctor of Medical Science for distinction in medicine, and advisor, investor and board member, Garrett Curran.