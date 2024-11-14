Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North West Methodist Mission is to host a number of events with partners in Derry this month to mark White Ribbon Day by raising awareness about male violence against women and girls.

Since 2020, more than 20 women have died in Northern Ireland as a result of gender-based violence.

At 5.00pm on Sunday, November 24, a Twilight Service of Remembrance will be held in Clooney Hall Methodist Church. This will be an ecumenical service of prayer and remembrance of the women who have died as a result of gender-based violence and is open to all.

On the same day, Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr will host a civic reception for agencies working to support women and girls who have experienced violence and abuse, including White Ribbon NI.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, November 26 and 27 North West Methodist Mission will host the ‘Breaking Through to Freedom’ exhibition in the Guildhall. The exhibition depicts the artist and poet Talia Sena’s individual creative journey through her own experience of domestic abuse.

The Director of North West Methodist Mission, Liam Milligan, said: “As a provider of temporary accommodation services and support to women and children fleeing domestic abuse and finding themselves homeless, the Mission is determined to shine a light on the subject and encourage conversation about how we can all help eradicate it from society. We hope the planned events create greater public awareness of the epidemic of violence, abuse, and harm against women and girls, and encourage society to work together to help end it."

“The Mission is delighted to be working with key partners including the Mayor, White Ribbon Northern Ireland, the leaders of the city’s four main churches, the Churches Trust, and the artist and poet Talia Sena.”

Tahnee McCorry, Chief Executive of White Ribbon NI, said: “Together we must challenge the attitudes and beliefs which lead to violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland. White Ribbon’s message is a simple one: it is a call to action for all and it is a personal pledge never to commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women. We must empower business leaders, employers and workforces, community organisations, schools and churches to take a stand.”

Details of the exhibition at the Guildhall.

Rev. Dr Stephen Skuce, speaking on behalf of the city’s church leaders, said: “As Christians, we know that there are no circumstances where violence against women or girls is acceptable. We are committed to helping to create a society where all women and girls can live without fear.”

Talia Sena’s ‘Breaking Through to Freedom’ exhibition places very personal poems alongside evocative oil paintings that reflect the artist’s individual experiences.

The artist and poet explains: “I am a retired GP who runs art classes to help people to relax and work through their traumas.

"Expressing myself through paintings and poems, I was able to dig deep inside myself to connect with the real pain I had been hiding from everyone, even myself. I hope it helps others to realise they are not alone and to start their own journey to freedom."

The exhibition, in the Guildhall’s Whittaker Suite, will be open to the public, businesses, school, church and community groups from 10.00am to 05.00pm on November 26 and 27. Admission is free and organisations which help victims of domestic violence and abuse will be present to share information on the support and services available in the city.

White Ribbon Day is observed on November 25 each year.

The White Ribbon Campaign was started in 1991 by a group of male students in Canada in response to the brutal massacre of 14 female students. In the 33 years since, it has become a global movement, highlighting the message that violence against women in all its forms is unacceptable.