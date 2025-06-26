Derry's Metro and Ulsterbus service changes from Monday as Foyle Street reopens
Temporarily moved to the adjacent Peace Park car park to facilitate road works which have now concluded along Foyle Street in Derry, Ulsterbus rural services and Foyle Metro 6a and 6b services will return to Foyle Street Bus Station.
Foyle Metro city services meanwhile will also return to operate from Foyle Street (outside the bus station) until 7pm each evening, from when they will move to operate from inside the bus station.
Speaking ahead of the changes coming into effect, Translink’s Northern Area Manager Sarah Simpson said: “We look forward to welcoming our customers back to Foyle Street Bus Station and thank them for their support during these major NI Water utility works in the city.
“We have taken the opportunity to review our evening services and will be bringing Foyle Metro services into the depot after 7pm so passengers can benefit from the facilities at station.
“Foyle Metro consistently achieves a 97% passenger satisfaction rating, and we are confident that the restoration of services to their former stops, and to Foyle Street Bus Station in the evening, will be welcomed by our customers.
“There will be changes to some timings as we move the services back into Foyle Street bus station and we advise our customers to check their journey times before they travel on the Translink Journey Planner App, website www.translink.co.uk or by phoning the Contact Centre on 02890 666630.”
