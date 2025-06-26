Translink has announced that Ulsterbus services will be returning to Foyle Street Bus Station on Monday, 30th June.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temporarily moved to the adjacent Peace Park car park to facilitate road works which have now concluded along Foyle Street in Derry, Ulsterbus rural services and Foyle Metro 6a and 6b services will return to Foyle Street Bus Station.

Foyle Metro city services meanwhile will also return to operate from Foyle Street (outside the bus station) until 7pm each evening, from when they will move to operate from inside the bus station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the changes coming into effect, Translink’s Northern Area Manager Sarah Simpson said: “We look forward to welcoming our customers back to Foyle Street Bus Station and thank them for their support during these major NI Water utility works in the city.

Foyle Metro city services meanwhile will also return to operate from Foyle Street (outside the bus station) until 7pm each evening, from when they will move to operate from inside the bus station. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 025

“We have taken the opportunity to review our evening services and will be bringing Foyle Metro services into the depot after 7pm so passengers can benefit from the facilities at station.

“Foyle Metro consistently achieves a 97% passenger satisfaction rating, and we are confident that the restoration of services to their former stops, and to Foyle Street Bus Station in the evening, will be welcomed by our customers.

“There will be changes to some timings as we move the services back into Foyle Street bus station and we advise our customers to check their journey times before they travel on the Translink Journey Planner App, website www.translink.co.uk or by phoning the Contact Centre on 02890 666630.”