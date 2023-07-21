Derry's Migrants Forum receives £220,00 grant from Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust

The three-year unrestricted funding will enable the charity to continue the work it does in tackling racial inequality and prejudice.

The North West Migrants Forum was founded in 2012 with the fundamental goal of supporting and advising members of black and minority ethnic communities who reside on the island of Ireland.

The Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust supports people and organisations that address the root causes of conflict and injustice.

Lilian Seenoi Barr

Migrants Forum Director of Programmes, Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “Three years ago, after the Black Lives Matter protest, we set ourselves the challenge of creating permanent and sustainable capacity for black and minoritised people in Northern Ireland to become meaningfully involved in policy development, challenging the status quo and to campaign for their rights.

“We wanted to create networks of skills across all areas of policy and engagement, not just in Derry but across Ireland.

“Our vision for Ireland, north and south, is to be representative of all its people. This funding, for which the North West Migrants Forum is immensely grateful, will help us do that.”

