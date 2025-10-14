Derry’s Millennium Forum announce casting call for The White Handkerchief

The Millennium Forum is now holding auditions for five roles in the General Ensemble for the White Handkerchief. These actors will complete the ensemble and portray the 14 men murdered on Bloody Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Millennium Forum said the actors must possess strong singing ability with a capacity for harmony, have physical confidence, and be willing to work in a close ensemble.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum said: “I am excited to be bringing this stage revival to the city to coincide with the Bloody Sunday Anniversary and I’m very much looking forward to working with local director, Kieran Griffiths, to bring this poignant story to life on our stage. These auditions offer a unique opportunity to be part of something very special and this revival invites performers to join together in carrying forward one of Derry’s proudest and most important artistic achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millennium Forum said the first round of the selection process will require applicants to submit a self tape audition of around 60-90 seconds showcasing their ability to act through song. This can be either unaccompanied or with simple accompaniment. In addition, they must submit a professional bio, headshot plus any taped performance and provide details of their base location and any access needs. Applications must be sent to [email protected] no later than 5pm on Tuesday October 21, 2025.

Millennium Forum Derry.

Recalls will be held at the Millennium Forum in Derry, and final auditions will take place at the Forum on October 28, 2025. Rehearsals will run at the Millennium Forum from January 5-22, 2026, and the final performances from January 23 until February 1, 2026.