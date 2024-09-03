Derry's Millennium Forum gives playwrights a chance to get their work on stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the Millennium Forum's 25th anniversary, they are giving local playwrights a chance to stage their work.

The Millennium Forum is asking anyone over the age 16 to apply and realise their dream of getting their work on stage.

The aim is to give local prospective writers a unique opportunity to develop their ideas and script for the stage.

They will also have a chance to work alongside leading playwright Brian Foster, who has written: The Trophy Collector (2010), The Most Haunted House in Derry (2005), The Butterfly of Killybegs (2000), A Miracle in Ballymore (2000), Colm Cille (film 2000) and, Lillibulerro (1996).

David McLaughlin (CEO Millennium Forum), playwright Brian Foster and Mags Anderson (Millennium Forum) pictured at the launch of the 25 th Anniversary Playwright Scheme at the Forum.

Towards the end of the project, one final script will be chosen, which will then be professionally produced by Millennium Forum Productions for performances that will be staged as part of the theatre’s 25th-anniversary celebrations in 2026.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, is delighted to be launching the project.

He said: “This major artistic development scheme, led by the Millennium Forum and supported generously by acclaimed playwright, Brian Foster, aims to encourage and develop the next generation of new writers throughout the city and region.

"In keeping with our commitment to nurturing new talent within the arts, we hope that this project will maintain cultural vibrancy throughout the city for the next 25 years and, in the short term, grow meaningful relationships with local artists for the benefit of everyone involved. We can’t wait to get started!”

Brian Foster added: “I’m delighted to be involved in this amazing opportunity for a writer from the northwest to have their play performed in a production on the big stage of Derry’s fabulous Millennium Forum.

"I will happily bring my thirty plus years of experience writing for theatre, including making it to London’s West End, to the fore in personally mentoring those who make the shortlist.

"Then helping the winner fine-tune their script all the way to rehearsal. And with a £3000 winner’s prize, plus box office royalties paid, plus us bringing in a professional director and cast, this should attract writers of all levels, whether with only limited previous experience or complete first timers. So get writing folks. This is the chance to make that wee dream of yours come true!”

Successful applicants will be selected and will then meet on a regular basis, working with Brian Foster for approximately 6-8 months. As the development programme evolves, a panel of experts, led by Brian, will select one writer to work with further and more intensely throughout the latter part of 2025, resulting in a professional main stage production at the Millennium Forum in 2026.

The successful writer will also be awarded a commission of £3,000 to assist with the final development of the piece.

If this sounds like an opportunity for you then get writing as the project asks for a A4 page of the synopsis of your original play, along with the first six pages of script, to be sent to [email protected]

The Millennium Forum asks that submissions are sent no later than 5pm on Oct 18 2024.

For more information on the project, contact Mags Anderson at the Millennium Forum, on 02871 272776 or email [email protected]. An Open Day will also be held in the Millennium Forum on Thursday September 12 from 12 noon-2pm for an opportunity to speak to Brian Foster in more detail about the project.