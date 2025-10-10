Derry’s Millennium Forum is shortlisted for Best Disability Inclusion Award

The Millennium Forum has just announced that it has been shortlisted for the Best Disability Inclusion Award with the Letterkenny Chamber.

Lisa Heaney, Access Manager at the Millennium Forum, is delighted with the news. She said: “We’re proud to share that the Millennium Forum has been shortlisted by the Letterkenny Chamber for Best Disability Initiative, a recognition that means so much to us. Each year, we welcome over 320,000 visitors, with more than 20% traveling from Donegal and further and we’re deeply grateful for the continued support of our neighbours. Accessibility isn’t just a box we tick, it’s at the very heart of who we are. Our dedicated team goes above and beyond to make sure that everyone, regardless of ability, feels truly welcome and included in our theatre. If you’ve ever enjoyed a show with us, experienced our facilities, or simply believe that access matters, we’d be honoured if you would vote for the Millennium Forum and help us continue to make a difference for all.”