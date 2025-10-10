Derry’s Millennium Forum is shortlisted for Best Disability Inclusion Award
The Forum team will find out if they are successful at a glittering awards ceremony which will take place at the Mount Errigal Hotel in November.
Lisa Heaney, Access Manager at the Millennium Forum, is delighted with the news. She said: “We’re proud to share that the Millennium Forum has been shortlisted by the Letterkenny Chamber for Best Disability Initiative, a recognition that means so much to us. Each year, we welcome over 320,000 visitors, with more than 20% traveling from Donegal and further and we’re deeply grateful for the continued support of our neighbours. Accessibility isn’t just a box we tick, it’s at the very heart of who we are. Our dedicated team goes above and beyond to make sure that everyone, regardless of ability, feels truly welcome and included in our theatre. If you’ve ever enjoyed a show with us, experienced our facilities, or simply believe that access matters, we’d be honoured if you would vote for the Millennium Forum and help us continue to make a difference for all.”
Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards 2025 is a Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce initiative aimed at celebrating the very best of business in Donegal and the North West. The awards recognise current success, ambition and future plans. This year’s awards are in partnership with EirGrid.
Winners will be announced at the Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards/Annual Gala Ball on Friday, November 7, 2025 in the Mount Errigal Hotel at 7pm.