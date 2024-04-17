Derry's Nadine Coyle and Girls Aloud bandmates hitting the headlines ahead of arena tour
Nadine, along with Cheryl, Nicola and Kimberley, have appeared on numerous TV and radio shows in recent weeks, with the most recent being the finale of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.
They’ve been making headlines wherever they go and their appearance on Scott Mills Radio Show yesterday has caused much chatter as the ladies had a bit of a debate over whether they should do covers on their tour. Nadine was very much against it, stating that they have enough songs of their own, while Cheryl was very much for it.
The Girls Aloud Show will have dates in Dublin on May 17 and 18 and Belfast on May 20 and 21. Throughout their appearances, the band has continued to pay tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who sadly passed away in 2021.
