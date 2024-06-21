Derry's New Peacemakers Museum: New website and social media platforms launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new website and social media channels which will promote Derry's iconic new Peacemakers Museum are set to go live today, June 18.

The launch of the new platforms heralds the public opening of the new museum at the Gasyard Centre in the Bogside, which is planned for late July.

Gasyard Centre manager Linda McKinney said: "The new social media channels will promote the new museum across all key social platforms including Facebook, X formerly Twitter and Instagram which will ensure the museum will reach a cross-generational global audience. The channels will continue to evolve in content once the museum opens to promote its historical content, its retail and food offering and excerpts from the museums oral history and archive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Project Manager Michael Cooper added: "The new website will provide detailed information on the museums offering and additional services, full versions of the oral history interviews and online educational materials supporting GCSE and Leaving Cert history modules. This will allow the website to be used as a study tool by students and teachers studying the conflict whilst also promoting the museum to schools and colleges globally.

The dove logo for the new Peacemakers Museum.

"All platforms are being launched in advance of our planned opening in late July. Excitement is building amongst staff and local residents for the opening, which will allow our local community to tell its own story of how the Bogside moved from conflict to the peace we all enjoy today."

The museum has been supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and will enable visitors to learn of the story of the Bogside community from 1972–2007, including the many ways its people contributed to the transition from conflict to peace. The museum will include artefacts and archive footage, oral history interviews with fifty local residents, installations on local landmarks including Free Derry Wall, the former Rossville flats and a replica interior of a 1970s house.

Visitors will discover the role of women and young people in moving society forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will include insights into women’s rights, trade unionism and LGBTQ+ experiences, as well as the role of culture and sport in the community.

An artist's impression of the new museum which is die to open in July.

The museum also covers the roles of former deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, Nobel Peace laureate John Hume, and former Speaker of the Assembly Mitchel McLaughlin in the development of the peace process.