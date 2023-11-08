Derry's Phil Coulter recalls how family tragedy led to an RNLI anthem and a lifeboat on Lough Swilly
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speaking on the in the RNLI 200 Voices podcast, ‘Home from the Sea,’ the Derry singer tells how his brother Brian died on Lough Swilly in 1984 and of his belief that if there had been a lifeboat on the lough Brian would be alive today.
He joined the campaign for a service and three years later in 1987 the first inshore lifeboat was stationed on Lough Swilly.
A few years later Phil wanted to create a greater awareness of the RNLI and he composed ‘Home from the Sea.’
In the podcast, he tells how he recorded it with the late Liam Clancy as lead vocalist with a chorus of RNLI volunteer crew from around the island. The song has since been adapted as an RNLI anthem.
The unique podcast series will hear from people connected to the RNLI in Ireland and those whose lives have been touched by the lifesaving charity. Hear from locals with a special kinship to their lifeboat station, a crew member who’s been on service for a generation, or the family of someone rescued by an RNLI frontline lifesaver – each episode is sure to take the listener on a journey through a touching story.
Launched in August the series already features several contributions of Irish interest including: ‘Niamh Fitzpatrick Remembers One of Our Own,’ a personal reflection on how after losing her sister Dara at sea, Niamh talks about how much the RNLI means to her; Fr. Tom Dalton, a Courtown RNLI crew member where the Co. Wexford priest describes what is like when rescue turns into recovery in ‘Pulling Together’
In ‘The Calm Before Force 10,’ Baltimore RNLI’s Kieran Cotter remembers an event that was to change yacht racing forever, the 1979 Fastnet tragedy, the fateful call out and the response to the disaster.
The challenge of saving lives in a remote place is the theme of ‘Outer Limits’ by Aran Islands doctor Marion Broderick.
Available across all podcast platforms and the RNLI’s website, listeners can hear from survivors, supporters, volunteers, lifeguards, celebrity ambassadors, historians and many more from across Wales, England, Scotland Ireland and beyond.
Listen to the RNLI’s 200 Voices daily, wherever you get your podcasts or at RNLI.org/200Voices.
To find out more about the RNLI’s bicentenary, visit www.RNLI.org/200.