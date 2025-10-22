Derry’s popular BURN on the River is back with a new owner, new brand and new menus

BURN on the River is set to reopen on Derry’s quayside under new ownership after undergoing a major revamp.

Diners will have a chance to sample some of the best cuisine in the north west in stylish surrounds when the popular eatery reopens on Friday, a month after closing for refurbishment.

Dan Dunn, manager, said: “The name is staying the same but the branding is a little bit different. We are still bringing top quality dishes and cocktails to the quay. It’s not standard fare, it’s really good food that’s not going to cost the earth.”

Mr. Dunn explains the relaunch follows the acquisition of the business by local restaurateur Conor Page.

"Conor is a local business man. It is local chefs and he has retained the local staff as well,” says Mr. Dunn, who will be managing the restaurant alongside Conor Quigley.

BURN on the River opened at the old Timber Quay premises in January.

New menus are due to be launched this week.

"We will be doing lunch from 12noon to 3pm daily. Then we will have an à la carte menu from 3pm onwards,” says Mr. Dunn.

And there will be extended opening at weekends.

"On Saturday nights we will be open later with an extra hour. Last orders for food will be 9.45pm.

"And going forward we are going to have brunch menu on Saturdays. That will be from 9am to 3pm. And on Sundays brunch will be served from 9am until 12noon. Of course, we will have Sunday roasts from 1pm to 8pm,” confirms Mr. Dunn.