Derry's River Radio is top in Northern Ireland amid 'phenomenal' response to Toy Appeal

The team at the local, non-profit, youth community radio station was invited to a glitzy award ceremony in Bedford, which featured the best in community radio.

The awards recognise all the great work that community radio does in their local communities, entertaining, informing, and engaging listeners.

There were over 400 community radio stations listed for the accolade and all at River Radio was ‘delighted’ to be named in the top five in the UK.

River Radio DAB Director, Gerard Doherty, pictured at the Community Radio Awards.

As the only Northern Ireland station across all categories, River Radio’s DAB Director, Gerard Doherty told the Journal they are also over the moon to now be number one here.

"This is a huge achievement for us. It’s the second accolade we’ve received in the last few weeks, as we were also awarded the Community Organisation Award at the Mary Keogh Gala Inspirational People Awards.”

It has been a busy time for River Radio, as their annual Toy Appeal in conjunction with the Salvation Army continues to go from strength to strength.

Gerard told how there has been a ‘phenomenal’ response right across the North West for the appeal, with numerous schools, businesses, community groups and services showing their support.

The River Radio Toy Appeal

The appeal provides free toys for children in the North West and it’s mission is that no child should be without a toy on Christmas.

Gerard highlighted how the toys that are donated for the Toy Appeal are distributed to local kids and families in the North West

“Anything that is donated through this toy appeal stays local. This supports your own local people. Our mission, as it as always been, is that no kid wakes up on Christmas day without a toy.”

The appeal also partners with Toy Town in Lisnagelvin,

Gerard said that the continued success of River Radio is ‘just the start’ and all involved are really excited about the future. He invited any young person interested in radio or media to get in touch.

