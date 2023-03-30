News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Derry's Roma Downey was supported by her friend, actor Sean Penn, at the launch of her book, 'BE AN ANGEL: Devotions to Inspire and Encourage Love and Light Along the Way’ in Malibu.
Derry's Roma Downey was supported by her friend, actor Sean Penn, at the launch of her book, 'BE AN ANGEL: Devotions to Inspire and Encourage Love and Light Along the Way’ in Malibu.
Derry's Roma Downey was supported by her friend, actor Sean Penn, at the launch of her book, 'BE AN ANGEL: Devotions to Inspire and Encourage Love and Light Along the Way’ in Malibu.

Derry's Roma Downey supported by friends including Sean Penn and Cindy Crawford at launch of best-selling book

Derry actress and author Roma Downey was supported by a host of friends and family at the launch of her new book ‘BE AN ANGEL: Devotions to Inspire and Encourage Love and Light Along the Way’ in Malibu recently.

By Laura Glenn
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:33 BST

A 52-week devotional, readers will find quotes and reflections full of wisdom, affirmation, and encouragement from a variety of writers and thinkers, along with Scriptures and reflections on the importance of gratitude, kindness, friendship, faith, courage, and more.

It has already become a best-seller and it’s a busy time for the popular actress as the eagerly-awaited new movie she produced, ‘On A Wing And A Prayer’ will start streaming on April 7 and Roma is hopeful that Derry audiences can see it for themselves on Amazon Prime.

You can read all about her new book at https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/be-an-angel-derrys-roma-downey-on-her-new-book-and-the-importance-of-kindness-4039002

Derry's Roma Downey with model and friend Cindy Crawford.

1. Roma Downey Book Launch

Derry's Roma Downey with model and friend Cindy Crawford. Photo: Roma Downey

Photo Sales
American journalist and author Maria Shriver attended author and actress Roma Downey's book launch in Malibu.

2. Roma Downey Book Launch

American journalist and author Maria Shriver attended author and actress Roma Downey's book launch in Malibu. Photo: Roma Downey

Photo Sales
Roma Downey pictured with actor and former co-star Ted McGinley at the launch of her book BE AN ANGEL: Devotions to Inspire and Encourage Love and Light Along the Way' in Malibu.

3. Roma Downey book launch

Roma Downey pictured with actor and former co-star Ted McGinley at the launch of her book BE AN ANGEL: Devotions to Inspire and Encourage Love and Light Along the Way' in Malibu. Photo: Roma Downey

Photo Sales
Roma Downey pictured at the launch in Malibu with her husband, Mark Burnett.

4. Roma Downey Book Launch

Roma Downey pictured at the launch in Malibu with her husband, Mark Burnett. Photo: Roma Downey

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
Roma DowneyDerry