Derry's Roma Downey supported by friends including Sean Penn and Cindy Crawford at launch of best-selling book
Derry actress and author Roma Downey was supported by a host of friends and family at the launch of her new book ‘BE AN ANGEL: Devotions to Inspire and Encourage Love and Light Along the Way’ in Malibu recently.
A 52-week devotional, readers will find quotes and reflections full of wisdom, affirmation, and encouragement from a variety of writers and thinkers, along with Scriptures and reflections on the importance of gratitude, kindness, friendship, faith, courage, and more.
It has already become a best-seller and it’s a busy time for the popular actress as the eagerly-awaited new movie she produced, ‘On A Wing And A Prayer’ will start streaming on April 7 and Roma is hopeful that Derry audiences can see it for themselves on Amazon Prime.
You can read all about her new book at https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/be-an-angel-derrys-roma-downey-on-her-new-book-and-the-importance-of-kindness-4039002