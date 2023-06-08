Derry's Saoirse-Monica Jackson set to hit the big screen worldwide in 'The Flash' movie on June 16

The popular ‘Derry Girls’ actress has a key role in the eagerly-awaited DC comic book movie, reportedly portraying the role of Patty Spivot.

In a recently-released image from the movie, Saoirse-Monica can be seen in a scene standing next to Rudy Mancuso, who plays Albert Desmond and Ezra Miller's Barry Allen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patty Spivot is a trusted ally and occasional romantic partner of the Barry Allen incarnation of the Flash. Much of the movie’s plot is being kept under wraps and not much is yet known about how the character will feature in the film. However, it’s reported she will feature as the colleague of Barry Allen from the Central City Police Department's (CCPD) crime investigation sector.

The launch of the film is creating huge excitement worldwide and Variety reports that it’s set for an estimated $75 million opening. It also reports that the film’s premiere will take place in Los Angeles on June 12 and that the decision to hold just one premiere is to keep a ‘secret ending’ under wraps.

Along with Saoirse-Monica Jackson, other stars in the movie include both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman; Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl and Michael Shannon as General Zod.

The official synopsis for the film states: “Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”