Derry's Serena Terry is a 'tour de force' on stage as 'Socially Needier' comedy shows are a huge hit

Comprising eight shows, the comedian, social media star and best-selling author had audiences in Derry, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow and Manchester ‘in tears’ with laughter and ‘still giggling days after the show’.

Critics have hailed her a ‘tour de force’ on stage and have even predicted international stardom for the Derry woman ahead of her sold out Edinburgh Fringe debut in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry will then take to Liverpool, Aberdeen, London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, Dublin, Galway and Cork for the second leg of her very first stand-up comedy tour, ‘Socially Needier,’ which sold out in a few hours back in January.

Serena Terry on stage during her 'Socially Needier' tour.

When asked why she wanted to make the move from creating online comedy to the stage Terry said: “It felt like the next natural progressive step. I’m still creating online content but it was time for me to challenge myself more and get out into the real world. Seeing people in real life and their reactions to my comedy is incredible, it’s one thing getting comments on a social media post but feeling the audiences’ collective energy at a live performance is exhilarating and nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”

Readers of Terry’s previous two bestselling novels ‘The Secret Life of an Uncool Mum’ and ‘The Sh!te Before Christmas’ have been waiting patiently for the third book in the incredibly popular fiction series. With 17 shows left to perform on her debut UK and Ireland tour, we asked Serena if fans should expect the third instalment this year.

“Unfortunately I’m not going to get to the third book until the New Year, the bones of it are there, I just need a few months of no touring to get back into the writing zone. I’m also working on a sitcom and planning an even bigger stand-up tour for next year so bear with me and as always thank you for always being incredibly supportive and amazing!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With stand-up the latest successful feather Serena Terry can add to her cap, it sounds like there’s no stopping this Derry woman anytime soon and we may even get to see her on the big screen in the near future!

Derry’s own Serena Terry wrapped up the first leg of her sold out standup comedy tour at The Waterfront Hall in Belfast. Comprising eight shows, the comedian, social media star and best-selling author had audiences in Derry, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow and Manchester “in tears” with laughter and “still giggling days after the show.”