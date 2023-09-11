Derry's Serena Terry nominated for prestigious 'Funny Women Award'
The Funny Women Awards were launched in 2003 to seek out the best new female comedy talent from around the world.
Founded by producer Lynne Parker, the awards are the only competitive forum just for female comics.
Previous winners include female talents such as Bridget Christie, Susan Calman, Katherine Ryan, Andi Osho, Kerry Godliman, Sara Pascoe, Zoe Lyons, Holly Walsh and Sarah Millican.
Serena, who is currently on her sold out UK and Ireland standup tour has been shortlisted in The Funny Women Content Creator category which has been run entirely by public nomination.
You can vote for the Mammy Banter creator online here https://funnywomen.com/vote/ with the winner due to be announced at the live final in London on September 27.