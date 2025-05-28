Derry-based Share Energy has partnered with EnergyCloud to utilise excess renewable electricity. The initiative aims to combat energy poverty by supplying free hot water to struggling households.

Share Energy has said that the partnership marks a bold step to challenge the status quo, the partnership allows the wasted wind energy to be used to heat water tanks during periods of high renewable generation and low electricity demand — offering a practical solution to both energy waste and energy poverty.

“No one should be living in fuel poverty in 2025 — yet too many families are still forced to choose between heating and eating,” said Damian Wilson, Share Energy CEO. “At Share, We're not interested in doing things the traditional way. We’re here to disrupt a broken system and deliver real, tangible change for the communities we serve. Our partnership with EnergyCloud is a powerful example of that mission in action — using smart technology and surplus renewable energy to reduce waste, cut emissions, and most importantly, put money back in the pockets of those who need it most.”

EnergyCloud Northern Ireland said that they have successfully launched its first project in Northern Ireland with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, with more projects in the pipeline. The initiative aims to directly support households experiencing energy poverty — enabling annual savings of over £100 per home, while making practical use of Northern Ireland’s growing renewable energy capacity.

Jamie Delargy, Chairperson of EnergyCloud Northern Ireland and Damian Wilson, Share Energy CEO.

“We’re delighted to welcome Share to the EnergyCloud network,” said Jamie Delargy, Chairperson of EnergyCloud Northern Ireland. “Their commitment to innovation and social impact aligns closely with our mission to deliver cleaner, fairer energy to homes across Northern Ireland.

“At EnergyCloud, we believe that access to affordable, sustainable energy is not just a must for the environment, but a fundamental social need. Too many families across Northern Ireland struggle to afford the energy they require, while at the same time, vast amounts of renewable electricity is wasted due to curtailment.”

Share Energy added that fuel poverty is an urgent deepening crisis across Northern Ireland.

The energy providers believe that by coming together Share Energy and EnergyCloud Northern Ireland will be able to offer real relief to those who need it most.