Derry's Smyth’s Toys Superstores to host launch party to celebrate new Christmas catalogue
To celebrate, Smyth’s Toys Superstore us throwing a Catalogue Launch Party in every Smyths Toys Superstore, including Derry, this on Saturday, September 20 from 9am – and you’re invited!
Here’s what’s in store: Amazing giveaways – grab a Smyths Toys Surprise Bag, Drawstring Bag, Mega Animal Bounce Ball and a Rainbow Magic Spring (while stocks last); Free face painting – become a superhero, princess, or even a roaring tiger, Meet & Greet with costume characters in selected stores. See here https://www.smythstoys.com/uk/en-gb/in-store-events
There also a big prize to be won and you can get your hands on a £150 gift voucher.
Everyone can also dance, sing and play by trying out their Dance Mat and Vtech Karaoke – don’t forget your best moves and superstar voices.
Smyths Toys Superstores has also teamed up with LEGO for their epic Catalogue Launch Video – check it out here:https://youtu.be/zY0w0db7q2w