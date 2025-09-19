Derry's Smyth’s Toys Superstores to host launch party to celebrate new Christmas catalogue

Smyth's Toys Superstore have launched their 2025 catalogue.

The wait is over – the legendary Smyths Toys Superstores free 300-page catalogue has landed!

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate, Smyth’s Toys Superstore us throwing a Catalogue Launch Party in every Smyths Toys Superstore, including Derry, this on Saturday, September 20 from 9am – and you’re invited!

Here’s what’s in store: Amazing giveaways – grab a Smyths Toys Surprise Bag, Drawstring Bag, Mega Animal Bounce Ball and a Rainbow Magic Spring (while stocks last); Free face painting – become a superhero, princess, or even a roaring tiger, Meet & Greet with costume characters in selected stores. See here https://www.smythstoys.com/uk/en-gb/in-store-events

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There also a big prize to be won and you can get your hands on a £150 gift voucher.

Everyone can also dance, sing and play by trying out their Dance Mat and Vtech Karaoke – don’t forget your best moves and superstar voices.

Smyths Toys Superstores has also teamed up with LEGO for their epic Catalogue Launch Video – check it out here:https://youtu.be/zY0w0db7q2w

So set your alarms, gather the family, and join us for a day of fun, freebies, and toy magic.

The party kicks off at 9am on Saturday, September 20– don’t miss it!

While you’re waiting, get inspired and explore the Top Toys here: