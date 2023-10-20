Derry Halloween Celebrations - Awakening the Walled City

Central to the festivities this year is the Awakening the Walled City Trail, which will take over the City Centre for three nights in the run up to Halloween, from October 28-30. The story of Halloween will be brought to life through illumination, aerial performance, pyrotechnics and music, as the spirits cross over to join the festivities.

The Trail is renowned for its thrilling medley of myth, magic and mayhem, with thousands of trick or treaters taking to the streets for a unique journey around some of the historic city’s most iconic sites. The trail weaves its way through the city centre and information on the route is now live online, with guides available at local venues from early next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For three nights the Walled City is transformed into the City of Bones where you will encounter a cast of weird and the wonderful characters including the infamous skeleton Walter DeBurgh! Pass Through the Veil to the Diamond where the spirits take to the skies for some fabulous aerial performance. Then on to Society Street where you can join in Walter’s Festival of Bones as the undead arise from their sleep to walk the streets once again in an eerie procession.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry Halloween Celebrations - Awakening the Walled City

Ebrington Square will be transformed into a magical arena of fire and shadow, as it hosts ‘Rise – Ring of Fire’ a stunning spectacle overlooking the River Foyle, supported by The Executive Office. Renowned performance group Luxe will create a world illuminated by inflatable Babel Towers, fire installations and a fiery procession of elegant processional sculptures.

The city will also be echoing to the beat of the sensational Spark, as they illuminate the Diamond and Shipquay Street, with a number of performances taking place throughout the city centre over the three nights, before they join the spectacular Halloween Carnival Parade on Halloween night itself.

Derry’s historic Walls will be the backdrop for some ghostly goings on with the Spooky Ghost Tours running each evening for the first time during the Trail. Meet some of the City’s most creepy characters, and find out more about its horrible history, with tours running from Thursday October 26th right though until Halloween night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally experience the real Heart of Samhain in Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place, with live music, creepy critters and the Haunted Halloween Market to keep you refreshed and entertained.

Looking ahead to the Awakening the Walled City Trail, Festival and Events Manager, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said: “We are so looking forward to an entire weekend of tricks and treats before the big night itself with the Awakening the Walled City Trail guaranteed to get everyone in the mood for Halloween.

“It offers the chance to explore the city centre by night and experience some of the myth and magic that makes this place so special at this time of year. Find out more about the origins of Samhain and encounter some of the characters whose stories of tragedy and terror have been passed down through the centuries.”

The Derry Halloween Festival is led by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism N. Ireland, BT and The Executive Office.