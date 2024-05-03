Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Standing at an impressive 170 cm tall and made up of over 32,000 lego bricks, ‘Hope’, the Lego suffragette is on display for all to see throughout the programme of events.

Hope was originally built in 2018 as a part of the UK parliament's Education and Engagement team, to help tell the story of women's suffrage 100 years after the first women gained her right to vote. Hope was given her name by the public after a popular social media campaign, #NameOurSister went out across social media. The statue took three people from the Lego group 171 hours to build.

Bernadette Walsh, Archivist at The Tower Museum, said the team were excited to welcome Hope to Derry and they couldn’t wait to introduce her to the public.

“We’re delighted to play host to this amazing life-sized model built entirely by Lego.

"Hope is a striking and powerful exhibition and we’re really excited to include it in this year’s Worker’s Rights and Social Justice Programme. An exhibition like this is a great way to educate and inform the younger generation about the struggles women would have faced throughout the suffragette movement, and we can’t wait to see families come through our doors and hear the reactions of children and young people.”

The Lego built masterpiece will be on display in the Tower Museum until Sunday May 12. Call into the Tower Museum this month and grab a selfie with Hope, while learning all about the Suffragette movement.

The public are encouraged to use the hashtag #StandWithHope on social media when sharing.