'Devastated' family appeals for return of stolen caravan
The Flynn family only purchased the Adria Adora 532 caravan last year, but made so many wonderful trips and memories over the last few months.
They had just returned from Electric Picnic and hadn’t had a chance to take many of their possessions from the caravan before it was stolen on Thursday night/early Friday morning, September 7/8.
The caravan was located in a field next to their house and mum Kate Flynn said the family were ‘devastated’ to find it has been taken.
"We were out in it so many times and had so much fun.”
She told how the caravan contained sentimental items, such as a special pillow that had been passed from her to her children, who are extremely upset that everything was taken.
There may have been a possible sighting of the caravan in Burnfoot at around 3.30am on Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 00353 739320540 or Kate’s Facebook page.https://www.facebook.com/tiacaoine.flynn