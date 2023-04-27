Four other people have been taken to hopsital from the scene of the collision, which occurred on the A5 Tullyvar Road area of Aughnacloy this morning, Thursday 27 April.Sergeant Harrison from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: "Officers are in attendance at the scene and an investigation has commenced. The road remains closed at this stage."Four casualties have been taken to hospital. An update will follow in due course."

Speaking from the scene this morning, Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew urged people to cooperate with emergency services as they remain at the scene.

“My thoughts are with all involved this morning. The Emergency services are currently working at the scene of this collision to support all those impacted. There will be disruption in the local area as a result of this tragedy, and I would urge motorists and residents to cooperate with the emergency services as they deal with this incident.”

Speaking after news of the deaths was confirmed later today, West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “Many hearts across our town and wider area will be broken and sore today by the devastating news which has hit our community very hard.

“There are no words on this earth for a such a painful and personal loss and I know it will be felt most acutely by the many affected and by our entire local community.

“Please keep all those involved in this accident and their dear loved ones in your prayers and in your thoughts now and in the difficult days and weeks ahead.

“Our community will come together to support the families in every possible way during this time.”

DUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Deborah Erskine meanwhile posted on social media: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. I can not begin to imagine the grief and shock felt by the families impacted by this incident today.

“Having just come from the scene at Aughnacloy, the entire community is saddened by the news. We continue to keep those affected in our prayers.”

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the southern most stretch of the A5 if they are travelling to or from Dublin.