Devoted Derry Foyle Hospice volunteer Liz Walker encourages others to get involved this Volunteer Week

The volunteer community is invaluable to Foyle Hospice - the commitment which the Hospice receives from each volunteer, strengthens their ability to provide an excellent standard of specialist palliative care for patients whilst offering vital support to their families and carers.

Volunteers bring skills and individual qualities that complement the work of Hospice staff who provide first class healthcare and specialist services throughout the North West.

There is a wide variety of volunteer opportunities throughout Foyle Hospice which include; working with patients, fundraising, administrative support, gardenings,

Hard working Foyle Hospice shop volunteers.

shops and many more.

Foyle Hospice Chief Executive, Donall Henderson praised the hard work of the kind-hearted volunteers who dedicate their time to the Hospice.

He said: “For almost forty years, Foyle Hospice has been magnificently supported by its volunteers.

“They support every aspect of our work, such as keeping our grounds looking beautiful, helping us raise much needed funds through our shops and fundraising activities and directly supporting our patients and families in many ways.

A nail volunteer in action during Day Therapy.

“It is impossible to express how vitally important these wonderful people are and we are truly indebted to them.

“Volunteers’ Week provides a platform for us to acknowledge the contribution that they make to the overall delivery of our service, but and of course we are grateful for their input every single day throughout the year.”

To celebrate this special week, a devoted volunteer is encouraging others to do the same.

Following her retirement five years ago, Derry woman Liz Walker was determined to spend her new-found free time wisely and make a difference within the community.

Volunteers promoting the Easter Draw at Foyleside.

“I worked full full-time all my life and I felt I needed to do something more to give back so I decided to put my name down,” explained Liz who previously worked

within a busy office for over 40 years at Doherty’s Meats in Derry.

According to Liz, she has a special connection to Foyle Hospice which was the driving force behind her reason to give back.

“The concept of a Hospice for this area began when local GP Dr Tom McGinley was visiting an 18-year-old man dying of terminal bone cancer and he felt unable to provide necessary care for him – that young man was my cousin,” explained Liz.

She continued: “I started by helping out at wedding fairs – we had a stand which displayed a range of wedding favours including cards and chocolates for couples who wished to support the charity on their special day.

“Now, I mostly work at the stands selling tickets for raffles in the shopping centres or wherever is decided at the time.

“Sometimes I would be called to make tea or attend different things like children’s Christmas parties where I have helped at arts and crafts tables.

“They would call on me as they need me and I am always willing to help when I can.”

According to Liz, the most rewarding thing about being a volunteer is meeting new people from all walks of life and of course helping the Hospice in every way she can.

She continued: “I love it! “It’s a great way to get you out and about rather than sitting in the house and I feel like I am making a difference.

“We also get a lot of regulars who come up to us or even people you don’t even know who just want a wee chat with you.

“There is always plenty of craic!”

Liz went on to highlight the benefits of volunteering at Foyle Hospice, with flexibility being the most important as this means volunteers can help out whenever it suits them.

Liz explained: “It’s very handy because if it doesn’t suit, you don’t do it.

“I think it’s good for people to be aware that you can apply for a casual volunteer position which means you aren’t tied down to anything.

“I would hope this would encourage more people to volunteer – it really doesn’t take a lot of your time and you’re not pressured at all.

“It really makes you feel you are doing something worthwhile and giving back in the best way.

“If you are interested and could offer a few hours a day it would certainly make a world of difference.”

Meanwhile, Volunteer Coordinator at Foyle Hospice, Rachael Dobbins added: “We are extremely proud of our volunteer community within Foyle Hospice.

“We have different teams of volunteers within our charity, from trustees to promoters, shop volunteers to fundraisers and Day Therapy volunteers to Inpatient Unit volunteers.

“Each person brings their own unique set of skills and experience and they play an important role within our charity.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all our volunteers for their continuous hard work and dedication to Foyle Hospice.”

Foyle Hospice is committed to ensuring that every volunteer finds their experience rewarding.

Many volunteers choose to donate their time to enable them to support a good cause, to get out of the house and to socialise with others.

For some, it is a means of continuing and/or transferring their skills or talents within a hospice and palliative care environment.

Foyle Hospice is always delighted to welcome new volunteers to the team and are forever grateful of their support.