Diesel does it - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

As we move into the traditional holiday period, we stay very much in traditional territory with the overall winner of ‘Towcar of the Year’. The annual competition this year tested 36 cars in various tow-weight categories including ten all-electric challengers and a ‘Money no Object’ class. Prices range from £22,000 to £114,000.

This year, a panel of expert car reviewers and caravanners tested 36 models towing a fleet of Swift Group Caravans, putting them through a rigorous programme that included handling at speed, hill starts and emergency stops. The field included 10 fully electric vehicles (EVs). But while EVs from Kia and Skoda scooped awards in this year’s tests, it was an opportunity to highlight the challenge of towing long distances with an EV.

Skoda’s 4x4 Kodiaq 2.0 litre diesel took the overall award in the competition organised by ‘What Car?’ magazine and the Camping and Caravan Club. The new Kodiaq, which was tested in 2.0 TDI 193PS SportLine DSG 4x4 form, topped the ‘1,700-1,999kg’ category, and scored higher than any of its 35 rivals to drive off with the overall crown of ‘Tow Car of the Year’. Skoda has now won eight overall ‘Tow Car of the Year’ titles, and recorded 36 category wins – making it one of the most successful marques in the history of the awards.

The judging panel, comprised of car and towing experts from ‘What Car?’ and the Camping and Caravan Club, conducted a series of tests that included an emergency lane-change, 30-60mph acceleration, 30-0mph braking, and a hill start on a 1-in-6 slope. All test vehicles were also rated for their towing suitability, with boot space and trailer stability systems also considered.

Volkswagen Passat.

Commenting on the Kodiaq’s win, ‘What Car?’ Editor, Steve Huntingford, said, “As always, we look for cars that can be enjoyed every day as well as while towing. As a daily driver the Kodiaq strikes a near ideal ride and handling balance. It ticks all the right boxes while towing. It’s very stable at the legal limit, and the engine has enough poke for nipping past dawdling traffic.”

The Kodiaq wasn’t the only Skoda model recognised by the What Car? and Camping and Caravan Club judges. The new Elroq, launched earlier this year, took its first towcar award by winning the ‘Electric car up to 1200kg’ category. The full list of winners:

Up to 1549kg

Nissan Qashqai DiG-T MHEV 158 N-Connecta

Kia EV9.

1550-1699kg

Volkswagen Passat 1.5 eTSI Elegance

1700-1999kg

Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 193 Sportline DSG 4x4

2000kg+

BMW X5 xDrive 50e M Sport

Electric car (towing capacity up to 1200kg)

Skoda Elroq 85 Edition

Electric car (towing capacity 1200kg+)

Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD

Money No Object

Range Rover Sport P550e Autobiography

However, it was pointed out that there is a national lack of pull-through bays in Britain and Ireland designed for drivers to charge with a caravan or trailer attached. At most motorway services, caravanners must unhitch their caravan to drive to chargers, adding inconvenience and leaving the caravan vulnerable to theft unless the owner takes security precautions.

“It’s not just about caravanners,” said Rob Ganley, head of publications for the Camping and Caravanning Club. “Better infrastructure for EV-driving owners of horseboxes, boats, and all kinds of trailers is needed.”