Dinosaurs, face paint and football at Long Tower Primary School's family fun day

Children, parents and staff in Long Tower Primary School had a blast at their family fun day on Friday.
The children played football, got their faces painted and were even visited by a friendly dinosaur – although Mayor Patricia Logue looks like she got quite the fright!
1. George Harkin, Derry City FC, oversees a penalty kick competition at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 115
2. Face painting was popular at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 114
3. Mayor Patricia Logue encountered a Tyrannosaurus during her visit to the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 112
4. There was lots of sunshine and activities at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 111
