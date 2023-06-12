News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV
Pupils and members of the school’s PTA pictured with Mayor Patricia Logue, and the visiting Tyrannosaurus, at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 113Pupils and members of the school’s PTA pictured with Mayor Patricia Logue, and the visiting Tyrannosaurus, at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 113
Pupils and members of the school’s PTA pictured with Mayor Patricia Logue, and the visiting Tyrannosaurus, at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 113

Dinosaurs, face paint and football at Long Tower Primary School's family fun day

Children, parents and staff in Long Tower Primary School had a blast at their family fun day on Friday.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:21 BST

The children played football, got their faces painted and were even visited by a friendly dinosaur – although Mayor Patricia Logue looks like she got quite the fright!

George Harkin, Derry City FC, oversees a penalty kick competition at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 115

1. George Harkin, Derry City FC, oversees a penalty kick competition at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 115

George Harkin, Derry City FC, oversees a penalty kick competition at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 115 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Face painting was popular at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 114

2. Face painting was popular at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 114

Face painting was popular at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 114 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Mayor Patricia Logue encountered a Tyrannosaurus during her visit to the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 112

3. Mayor Patricia Logue encountered a Tyrannosaurus during her visit to the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 112

Mayor Patricia Logue encountered a Tyrannosaurus during her visit to the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 112 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
There was lots of sunshine and activities at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 111

4. There was lots of sunshine and activities at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 111

There was lots of sunshine and activities at the Long Tower Primary School Family Fun day on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 111 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:DinosaursPatricia Logue