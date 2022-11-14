Dirty Dancing returns to Derry following a season at London’s Dominion Theatre. Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny; two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Baby will join Johnny for the long awaited performances on the Forum’s stage from Tuesday – Saturday, September 19 - 23 2023. Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Thursday, November 17.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets for the previous dates during lockdown, please note that these tickets will be still be valid. If the new date does not suit, customers are advised to contact the box office before 5pm on December 31 2022 for a refund.

