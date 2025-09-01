Disability arts festival Bounce returns to Derry with a packed programme

Northern Ireland's only disability arts festival, Bounce, returns to Derry this autumn with a new theme – ‘Not Just…’ – and a programme which organisers have described as its most ambitious to date, running from October 2 to 4.

Events in Derry will be held at The Playhouse, the Centre for Contemporary Art, the Void Arts Centre and the Nerve Centre.

Now in its fifth year in Derry, Bounce said that it continues to champion disabled, d/Deaf, and neurodivergent artists through a festival that’s open to all and creatively fearless.

“I am truly excited to reveal this year’s Bounce 2025 programme,” said Edel Murphy, CEO and Artistic Director of Atypical, the organisation behind Bounce.

At the programme launch at University of Atypical gallery were (from left) Bryan Sutherland from Stage Beyond, writer Alex Cregan, Edel Murphy, CEO and Artistic Director of University of Atypical, Head of Community Arts and Participation, Arts Council of Northern Ireland Patricia Lavery, artist Devin Kane and artist Justine Scoltock.

“Bounce is not just a festival—it’s a movement. As individuals, we are not just one thing,” she added. “This year’s artists bring a wealth of intersectional experiences that challenge stereotypes and celebrate complexity.”

Organisers added that the theme ‘Not Just…’ speaks to the layered experiences of disabled people, who are also parents, carers, LGBTQIA+ people, migrants, artists, workers, and more. They added that the theme is an urgent call for richer representation and deeper inclusion.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairi McHugh said: “Our commitment to supporting a full programme in Derry reflects our dedication to ensuring that disabled artists and audiences in the North West have equitable access to, and can fully participate in, the vibrant arts scene. I would encourage everyone to experience the magic of Bounce, a festival that embodies the spirit of our community and is all about celebrating diversity, talent and extending a warm welcome to everyone.”

Patricia Lavery, Head of Community Arts and Participation, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “We are committed to supporting and celebrating the work of D/deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists, and the Bounce Arts Festival does just that, offering a vital platform to shine a light on the work of these talented artists. Congratulations to the University of Atypical who have curated yet another terrific programme this year and I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy this incredible festival!”

Some of the events that have been highlighted across the three day festival include:

Not Just BS (Breakfast Symposium) will be held at the Playhouse. This networking and panel event features artists and performers exploring the importance of disability representation, intersectionality, and inclusion in the arts.

Still Not Your Pity Party! At The Playhouse in Derry – Queer, d/Deaf, and disabled performers take the mic in this cabaret challenging pity narratives.

“These events are just a taste of the packed, exciting programme we’re proud to present this year,” says Edel Murphy. “Bounce 2025 is diverse, disability-led, and for everyone. This festival belongs to you—come make it your own.”

Tickets and full schedule are available at: https://universityofatypical.org/bounce/

Ciara Smyth, Chair of University of Atypical, thanked the funders from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland along with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Belfast City Council, Paul Hamlyn Foundation, National Lottery Communities Fund Department for Communities, Arts Council of Northern Ireland Commissioning Programme supported by the National Lottery, Cultural Bridge, Belfast Harbour Community Awards, Community Foundation for Northern Ireland through The Ultach Fund, Esmé Mitchell Trust and Blueprint through Arts and Business NI.