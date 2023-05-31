Disappear Here Film Club to make their Buncrana debut at Inishowen Pride

The Disappear Here Film Club is designed to bring people together once a month to see a societal or global theme played out on screen and to give people the

opportunity to discuss these issues as a community.

Everyone is welcome to join the club, which is a partnership between Disappear Here Film Festival, ChangeMakers Donegal and Concern.

Representatives from the Disappear Here Film Club and Inishowen Pride.

As part of the Inishowen Pride Weekend, Michael McLaughlin of Disappear Here Film Festival has chosen five short films to reflect LGBTQ+ stories. The short films

will be followed by a post-film discussion featuring Orla Walsh, the Director of the film Bent out of Shape about a gay punk working in a video shop.

A panel discussion will follow the Film screenings and it will feature Karl Hayden, LGBTQ+ and HIV activist for more than 30 years, Orla Walsh, Film-maker and Anne-

Marie Mc Laughlin, Healthy Club Officer at Buncrana GAA.

“We’re very much looking forward to hosting the Film Club in Buncrana as part of Inishowen Pride weekend,” said Myra McAuliffe, Project Coordinator, ChangeMakers Donegal.

“And we expect the panel discussion after to be very lively and informative.

As well as being an activist, Karl has been working on a scheme to disregard historic convictions of men prosecuted under Victorian Law, which criminalised consensual sex between men up to 1993.

“Karl was also one of the organisers of the Dublin Pride so we’re looking forward to having him in Buncrana,” added Myra.

Also on the evening, an exhibition Where Love is Illegal, will be unveiled. Witness Change has partnered with Inishowen Pride to bring this exhibition to Ireland for the first time. The exhibition documents and shares LGBTI+ stories of discrimination and survival from around the world. The exhibition will be on display throughout the weekend at The Exchange Inishowen.

The Disappear Here Film Club will take place in the Exchange, Buncrana on Friday June 2 at 7.30pm. It is free and open to everyone over 18. However advance booking is

required to be able to accommodate everyone.

To reserve your seat visit Eventbrite and enter the words: Disappear Here Film Club at Inishowen Pride.

