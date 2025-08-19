Discover Fahan's rich history with guided walk this weekend

The village of Fahan nestles in the shelter of the hills on the eastern shore of Lough Swilly in Co Donegal.

The quiet harbour and rich farming land has ensured that it has been a suitable place for human habitation since time immemorial.

The relics of the inhabitants evident in the area bear witness to this. The prehistoric fort of Grianan of Aileach overlooks the site of a monastery founded by Saint Colmcille in the 6th century. The first abbot of the monastery, Mura gives his name to the village – Fathain Mura.

This was a centre of learning for 800 years until its destruction in the 16th century. Although it is now a cemetery, the site hosts numerous artifacts from the era, including the magnificent Saint Mura’s Cross. The Cross is unique as it bears an inscription in Greek.

St. Mura's Graveyard in Fahan.

This inscription is visible and is a prayer. This is the only known early Greek inscription on a stone cross in Ireland

The Plantation of Ulster and the subsequent settlement of the district by the Ascendancy is evident from the proliferation of Big Houses and the numerous graves from the 17th to the 20th century. The most famous of these being the grave of nursing pioneer Agnes Jones who lived in the nearby Fahan House.

The grave of Horatio Nelson is a curiosity which attracts much attention. It is also evidence of the close connection between Fahan and the Royal Navy. Lough Swilly has provided safe anchorage for naval vessels for hundreds of years. This was evident when the British North Atlantic Fleet was transferred here during the World War 1.

Fahan New Church (1822) boasts a stained-glass window by Evie Hone while the Rectory was the home of hymnist Frances Alexander who wrote ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ and ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ among her many compositions.

There is much more information available at www.fahanheritage.ie

On Sunday, August 24, as part of Heritage Week, you are invited to come on a leisurely guided walk through this fascinating area. The walk is suitable for all ages and lasts about one and a half hours beginning at the Church of Ireland Car Park at 2.30 pm.