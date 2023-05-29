Dismay for thousands of Derry patients as GP take-over plan falls through

Mr Eastwood said there would be widespread disappointment at the development, but said assurances have been given that there would be services put in place the interim beyond the current contract ending until a permanent replacement is found.

Almost 5000 patients are registered with the Shantallow-based GP service, with the current contract due to end this week on May 31.

The Department of Health confirmed at the start of May that a new GP contractor had been appointed to take over with effect from June 1, and that all 4,799 patients had been moved onto the new GP practice’s register automatically. However it has now been confirmed that this will now not happen and letters will arrive with patients over the next few days informing them of this.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.

Mr Eastwood said: “The news regarding Racecourse Medical will be disheartening for people in the local area after the General Practitioner lined up to take over the contract will not be taking on the practice.

"We have been in contact with the Western Trust to determine what steps are being taken to secure a new contract, and discussed the ongoing provision of care in the interim period. Practice users can take some comfort that provision will continue as normal in the meantime."

He added: "Issues such as this further highlight the importance of a functioning Stormont and an appointed health minister to lead and take urgent measures. I have corresponded with the Department of Health, urging them to redouble their efforts in retaining GPs."

A spokesperson for the Department said: “The Western Health and Social Care Trust will be the new temporary contractor for Racecourse Medical Centre in Derry.

Racecourse Medical Practice at Shantallow Health Centre.

“The Trust is stepping in to provide an interim solution following the unexpected withdrawal of the GP contractor who was awarded the contract earlier this month.

