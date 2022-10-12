Diversity Award for Millennium Forum in Derry

The Forum took home the ‘Commitment to Diversity Award’ and were also highly commended for the ‘Creative Community Engagement Award’. Both awards recognise the amazing collaboration between the North West’s premier theatre and its Access Partner, Specsavers (Derry), in delivering a range of access projects and services throughout the past year.

Lisa Heaney, Access Manager at the Millennium Forum, said: “We have been working hard to put Access at the centre of everything we do and to make our services and activities as accessible as possible. Some of the many award-winning activities that we are currently running include the Dementia Friendly Tea Dances, Moves and Melodies, Energy of Light Discos and Energy Train (a training course for young people living with disabilities).

"Throughout the years, we have been making big strides not just in providing accessible events but also in the accessible facilities, training of our staff and collaborating closely with user groups to bring the best services to our customers. To have Specsavers (Derry) support this journey as Access Partner is testament to how the arts and local business can work together to be innovative, creative and overcome certain challenges.”

Karen Sullivan (Millennium Forum), Lisa Heaney (Millennium Forum), Sean McCauley (Specsavers Derry), Cara McCartney (Millennium Forum), Cllr Sandra Duffy (Mayor of Derry/Strabane), Maeve Walsh (Specsavers), Martin Bradley (Derry Theatre Trust)

Arts & Business NI, CEO Mary Nagele said: “Our award winners are shining examples of the amazing benefits of collaboration between the Arts and businesses. We have a cultural sector to be proud of, and at a time when all sectors continue to face unprecedented challenges, it is hugely important we showcase the value of working together and the amazing things that can happen when we do.”

Séan McCauley, Director of Specsavers Ferryquay Street and Crescent Link, said: “We couldn’t be more proud that our partnership with Millennium Forum has been recognized by the Arts & Business NI Awards. What began as an advertising partnership six years ago has grown as we became more involved with the amazing work done by the team, sharing their commitment to ensuring the arts are accessible for all.

"As a locally owned business, we are particularly proud to be supporting those in our local community through this partnership, providing opportunities for those living with disabilities to express their creativity and be immersed in the Arts. We have plans to further expand upon our partnership with the Millennium Forum and look forward to more success in our shared goals of providing access for all.”