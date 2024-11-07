The countdown is on to the most wonderful time of the year!

With just over a month to go, The Late Late Toy Show has opened its doors, inviting you to be a part of the most magical night on the calendar. With the Toy Show being all about kids and their toys, big kids around the country can try their luck at being a part of the fun by entering the Toy Show ticket lottery. As part of the application, you’ll be asked to share your favourite Christmas song and applicants are reminded that these golden tickets are non-transferable. You must be available on Friday December 6. Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty said: ‘It’s that special time of the year where I become weirdly popular with family, friends and complete strangers. And yet they all just want to ask me the same question “Any chance of an aul ticket for the Toy Show?” Well sadly I don’t have any and can’t get any BUT here’s how you could be joining me for the biggest night of the year on December 6. Remember, Toy Show dreams do come true but you gotta be in it to win in. So be quick. And be lucky!’ Fill out the questionnaire and wish upon your lucky stars, the Toy Show elves are waiting to hear from you! As demand for tickets exceeds supply each year, tickets will be allocated by random selection to give all that apply a fair and equal chance at being in the audience.

Successful applicants will be contacted the week before the Toy Show so do not miss that call.

Visit https://www.rte.ie/tv/programmes/latelate/ to apply.